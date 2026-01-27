Jamie Carragher warns Arne Slot could be sacked if Liverpool miss out on Champions League
Slot is coming under increased scrutiny again as Liverpool boss after defeat at Bournemouth saw them drop out of the top four
Jamie Carragher has warned that Arne Slot could face the sack if he fails to deliver Champions League qualification this season.
Slot, who achieved what was predecessor Jurgen Klopp’s crowning glory of winning the Premier League in just his debut year at Anfield, has overseen a dramatic drop-off in his second season despite the club spending £450m on new signings in the summer.
Liverpool endured their worst run of form in 70 years this season as they recorded just four wins across 15 outings, losing nine during that dismal period, and while a 13-game unbeaten run helped rejuvenate things. defeat to Bournemouth on the weekend has seen them drop back out of the top five.
Carragher believes Slot must ensure Liverpool’s place in Europe’s premier competition for next season to avoid his job from becoming at risk.
"If you don't qualify for the Champions League, having won the league the season before and spent as much as Liverpool, I don't think you've got a leg to stand on," he told Sky Sports.
"Once you start fearing Champions League qualification for next season, that's when I think we've got a completely different proposition when we're talking about the manager's job. That, for me, is completely different.
"If we're talking about not winning the league or challenging for the league, that is a collective responsibility, and Liverpool don't win the league every year.
"Not making the Champions League from [being] champions, spending £450m and having the highest wage bill in the Premier League, which is normally the biggest determining factor over where you finish in the league, I think you've got serious questions to ask."
Liverpool’s qualification hopes have been dented by the revitalisation of Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom sacked their manager earlier this month and are so far seeing encouraging signs with a new man, be that Liam Rosenior or Michael Carrick, at the helm.
Both have now leapt above the Reds in the table and Carragher has major concerns over whether Liverpool are capable of achieving what could be a make-or-break feat for Slot.
"The real worry I have for Liverpool in terms of qualifying for the Champions League is the three big things that stand out in the Premier League now are set-pieces, counter-attacking football and coming up against low blocks,” Carragher added.
"Liverpool can't cope with any of them. What we're seeing is a team in the Premier League that's not suited to the Premier League.
"Once you start seeing what Manchester United and Chelsea have done in the last couple of weeks, you start seeing that Liverpool could actually finish outside the Champions League positions. I really fear for them.”
Liverpool’s ambitions for this season all but rest on the Champions League, with the club 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.
They will hope to ensure their place in the top eight of the league phase, allowing them to bypass the perilous knockout play-offs into the last 16, with a result against Qarabag on Wednesday 28 January.
