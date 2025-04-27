Pundits and players heap praise on Arne Slot as Liverpool secure second Premier League title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool wrapped up a record-equalling 20th top-flight English title on Sunday night with a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham at Anfield, with Arne Slot winning the Premier League at the first attempt after his move from Feyenoord.

And the Dutchman was the subject of plenty of the post-match coverage as his side produced a five-star display to dismantle Spurs and stroll to a second Premier League title.

Rather than the goalscoring exploits of Mo Salah or the transformative defensive contributions of Virgil van Dijk, it was Slot who was the subject of much of the post-match coverage as pundits and players dissected Liverpool’s brilliant title win.

On Sky, Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Redknapp were the first to wax lyrical about Slot, with the former saying “he's been exceptional”.

“To come in and follow a big manager who's been so successful and adored by the fanbase. He's come in and stamped his authority on it. What he's done in such a short space of time has been remarkable.

"The expectation wasn't that they would be here now. Doing it with four games to spare is special,” he added.

Former Reds midfielder Redknapp went even further, suggesting that he “would say I enjoy this team more” than the Jurgen Klopp sides in some respects.

“I enjoy how they play through the lines, how Gravenberch can receive the ball on the half-turn and drive with it. You've got players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, or whoever comes in there, Jones, they're a joy in that respect,” he said.

"He's improved players, you look at what he's done with Mo Salah, he's given him a new lease of life,” he added.

Salah himself was quick to praise his new manager, saying “he made out lives easier” and agreeing that he has made him a better palyer.

"You see the numbers, it seems so! Now I don't have to defend much. I told him 'as long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively' - so I'm glad I did,” added the Egyptian.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when it was announced that Slot would be taking over from Klopp towards the end of last season, with the former Feyenoord manager an unknown quantity on these shores.

But the 46-year-old now has a Premier League title in his maiden season in England, and he said it was “difficult to put into words” what it meant to win it.

“"For the whole season we were on top of the league but you also know how hard the Premier League is,” he said.

“The belief for us to win it was here throughout the season,” he added.