Arne Slot remains coy over Curtis Jones contract talk but says Liverpool ‘aware’ of situation

Arne Slot has said that Liverpool are ‘aware’ of Curtis Jones’ contract situation after the club rebuffed interest for the midfielder in January.

Inter Milan made an approach for Jones at the tail-end of the winter transfer window, proposing a loan with an option to for a permanent move to the Serie A leaders.

With their squad already stretched, Liverpool were reluctant to leave anyone to leave before Monday’s deadline so ruled out an exit for Jones, but the Englishman’s future remains up in the air with less than 18 months left on his contract.

Slot stayed coy about any ongoing discussions over an extension but hinted that work was being done to secure his future behind the scenes.

"Talks are not taking place over here, talks are taking place in other places in this building,” Slot told reporters at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.

"The moment we have any news, we'll share it over here.

"I am aware and the club is aware and he is aware that there is only a year and a half years left (on his contract). That's all I can say about it."

Jones has become an increasingly relied-upon figure under Slot, who has utilised his versatility to operate him at right-back as well as in midfield amid injury problems.

He has played 21 times in the Premier League this season, starting six consecutive games during the festive period.

"He's played a lot of minutes, but he's also 'unlucky' in the sense it's the only line where we haven't had injuries,” Slot said, explaining Jones’ regular involvement this term despite competition for places in midfield.

"That's of course why we kept him because we have a lot of players in that line, but we need these midfielders in different positions as well. When you start doing that, the line in midfield gets smaller and smaller.

"His situation hasn't changed to us. He's one of the 16 outfield players we have available for the long-term now and with two young players in Trey (Nyoni) and Rio (Ngumoha) included.

"It would be a bit strange if we let anyone go if we only have 16 available."

Liverpool’s availability has been hit the worst in defence, with Slot missing Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez for last weekend’s win over Newcastle, as well as long-term absentees Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni.

Slot confirmed Frimpong, out with a hamstring problem, will not be available for the visit of City but is hopeful Joe Gomez can return to the matchday squad.

"Jeremie will definitely not train this week, so he's not available for the weekend,” Slot said.

"With Joe, we have a little bit of hope he might train tomorrow or Saturday, so not available to start but maybe available to help the team if needed during the game."