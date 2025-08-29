Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have agreed to sell winger Antony to Real Betis, bringing to an end the second most expensive player in their history’s unhappy time at Old Trafford.

United are set to make a huge loss on Antony, who cost them £85m when he followed former manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax in 2022.

But the 25-year-old’s troubled spell in Manchester is nearing an end, with the Brazilian now travelling to Spain to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms.

Antony impressed on loan at Betis in the second half of last season, scoring nine goals in 26 games and helping Manuel Pellegrini’s team reach the Conference League final.

But he was put in United’s ‘bomb squad’ by head coach Ruben Amorim in the summer – the group of five players who were not allowed to train with the first-team squad or taken on the pre-season tour of the United States after they has asked to leave Old Trafford.

One of them, Marcus Rashford, has been loaned to Barcelona and another, Alejandro Garnacho, could be going to Chelsea after United accepted a £40m bid from the Club World Cup winners.

In addition, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini said he has not given up hope of signing Jadon Sancho.

Antony reignited his career at Real Betis ( AP )

Antony made a fine start to his time at Old Trafford, becoming the first United player to score in each of his opening three Premier League games for the club but after that, he only delivered two more goals in 59 top-flight matches.

In all competitions, he got 12 goals in 96 games, including a 2023 Europa League winner against Barcelona and a strike in the 4-3 FA Cup win over Liverpool in 2024.

But he did not begin a Premier League game last season and was used as a wing-back by Amorim before his move to Betis.