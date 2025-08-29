Ruben Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man United job
Amorim’s side hit a new low when they crashed out of the Carabao Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby Town in midweek
Ruben Amorim has said that sometimes he wants to resign as Manchester United manager – but insisted he was just being emotional when he cast doubt on his future after the Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town.
The Portuguese said “something has to change” after United lost on penalties to the League Two team but claimed that in the heat of the moment he sometimes hates his players.
But Amorim claimed it was just a passionate outburst and admitted there will be plenty more as he vowed not to change.
“Every time that we have or have in the future one defeat like that, I’m going to be like that,” he said.
“I’m going to say that sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I want to defend my players. This is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that. And I felt that in that moment I was so frustrated and annoyed. And I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. I’m not going to be like that.
“So I’m trying to accept that and I’m going to be who I am. That’s why I have the passion that I have. In that moment I was really upset and really disappointed.
“Do you have to accept that as part of your emotion? If you are in one way, if you have this kind of behaviour, you have to understand that you have things that is good on that type of behaviour, that you have the other side of the coin.
“So I understand that. And again, sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years, sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with them. So, again, I need to improve on that. It’s going to be hard. But now I’m good with the next one.”
While Amorim had suggested he would hold talks with United during the forthcoming international break, he downplayed that by saying he is in constant communication with director of football Jason Wilcox.
“I have all these conversations with him,” he added. “I’m just focused on this game and I need to live this day by day. I am understanding that. And I’m going to be like that all the time. So prepare yourself.”
Amorim also urged midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to stay and fight for his place, rather than seeking a loan move before the end of the transfer window.
“Until it’s official, I cannot say much,” he added. “I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie. So that is not going to change.”
