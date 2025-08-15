Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Premier League to investigate after Antoine Semenyo reports racist abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League has said it will launch a full investigation after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a supporter during the match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and spoke with managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola before respective captains Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith were called over to the dug-outs.

It is understood police officers went into the referee’s room at half-time, while an anti-discrimination message was read out to the Anfield crowd.

A Premier League statement read: “Tonight’s match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol.

open image in gallery Antoine Semenyo went on to score twice after the incident ( REUTERS/Peter Powell )

“The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville said: “It overshadows what should be an amazing night. First game of the Premier League season, a beautiful day, 62,000 fans in the stadium and that boy (Semenyo) basically has been racially abused and has had to go over to a referee to complain about it.

“I can’t even begin to think what would be going through someone’s mind, however it’s happened and it’ll keep on happening and it’s a sorry state.”

Fellow co-commentator Jamie Carragher added: “A shocking incident rightly reported to the referee.”

Semenyo scored twice in the game as Bournemouth came from two goals down to level, but two late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah secured a 4-2 victory for Liverpool.