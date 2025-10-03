Ange Postecoglou unfazed by Nottingham Forest fan anger after latest defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou is unfazed by growing fan anger at Nottingham Forest amid calls for his sacking just three weeks after he took charge.

Postecoglou’s terrible start to his tenure at the City Griybd got worse on Thursday evening as fans mocked their manager during the 3-2 loss to Midtjylland in the Europa League.

The Australian is winless in his first six games at the club, becoming the first Forest manager in 100 years to achieve such an ignominious feat.

The home supporters chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” to the 60-year-old after Valdemar Byskov scored the visitors' late third goal, watching their team succumb to yet another defeat with Postecoglou at the wheel.

Ange Postecoglou was the subject of negative chants from the Forest fans (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

"The fans are disappointed. They are allowed to have an opinion on it. I heard their opinion,” Postecoglou said.

"Nothing surprises me in football. It's the climate we're in. It seems that's the way things are going. It's nothing I can control."

The former Tottenham manager was also jeered by Forest fans as he walked down the tunnel at full-time.

Postecoglou arrived at Forest less than a month ago with an eye for redemption, having been unceremoniously axed by Spurs after a season that delivered a dismal 17th-place finish in the Premier League, yet also a first trophy in 17 years.

His experience of success in the Europa League may have been a driving factor of his appointment after volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis fell out with Nuno Espirito Santo, leading to the Portuguese manager’s sacking in spite of a remarkably successful 2024/25 season.

However, the Greek billionaire’s gamble has yet to show signs of paying off, with the first European game at the City Ground for 29 years ending in overwhelming disappointment.

With the finger being pointed at Postecoglou, the Australian says his goal as Forest boss has not changed.

"My responsibility is to make sure we get some wins for this football club and progress it," said Postecoglou.

"I would prefer if people were optimistic in their outlook of what I'm doing. I can only change that by winning games of football.

"Irrespective, that's not going to change the way I'm taking things on. I really believe in the process of what we're doing and I don't think we're far away from being the team that can eradicate the situation we're in at the moment and get the results."