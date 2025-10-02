Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou’s terrible start to his tenure at Nottingham Forest arguably got worse on Thursday evening as fans mocked their manager during the 3-2 defeat to Midtjylland in the Europa League.

The home the supporters chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ to the 60-year-old as they watched their team succumb to yet another defeat under the Australian.

Since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo earlier in the year Postecoglou has not led the team to victory in any of his six games in charge with Forest collecting just one point in both the Premier League and Europa League during that time.

The club, who finished seventh in the top-flight under Nuno last season, have dropped to 17th since Postecoglou took over and are just one point above the relegation zone.

In Europe, they sit 25th and are currently in the bottom third of the table meaning an early exit could be on the cards. They have also been dumped out of the League Cup following a 3-2 loss to Championship side Swansea.

The result against Midtjylland earned Postecoglou an unwanted record, and marked a new low for Forest, as he became the first permanent manager of the club for 100 years to fail to win any of his first six games in charge of the club.

Speaking to TNT Sports following the defeat he confirmed that he heard the chants from the Forest supporters and wasn’t surprised by their displeasure.

“I heard it. They’re fans, they want to see their team win and they’re entitled to their opinion,” Postecoglou admitted. “Nothing surprises me in football anymore.”

Postecoglou also labelled Forest’s performance as ‘really disappointing’ but moved the focus towards their next match against Newcastle this weekend.

He added: “Really disappointing. Just really poor goals we conceded in the first half that allowed the opposition to get comfortable in the game. That’s been the story of our last few games, in moments we let ourselves down.

“It wasn’t anything organisationally it’s just in those moments we haven’t shown the same desire and determination as the opposition. We should have handled the situation better.

open image in gallery Postecoglou was taunted by the Nottingham Forest fans after overseeing another defeat ( Getty Images )

“Progress is us winning games of football and we haven’t done that. Our football has been compelling at times but you have to win games of football and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“There’s no hiding in this sport we’re in. You’ve got to keep your head up and recover, we’ve got a tough game at Newcastle on the weekend and we need to make sure we’re ready for that.”