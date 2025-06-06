The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Andy Robertson responds to Liverpool links with Milos Kerkez
Kerkez could replace Robertson as Liverpool’s starting left-back
Andy Robertson has insisted that he still has “a lot to give” as Liverpool pursue his potential left-back successor in Milos Kerkez.
Robertson, 31, has been Liverpool’s undisputed first-choice pick at left-back slot for the past eight years, but after a far from perfect individual season, his status as a regular starter could be under threat.
Arne Slot’s side are said to be edging closer to a move for Bournemouth sensation Milos Kerkez, who stamped his mark as one of the best in his position last term.
The 21-year-old Hungarian could be Robertson’s long-term replacement at Anfield, potentially consigning two-time Premier League winner Robertson to the scrapheap.
But while acknowledging that a deal for Kerkez could get over the line, Robertson is yet to throw in the towel in his fight to remain Liverpool’s go-to left-back.
"We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done," Robertson told BBC Scotland when asked about the Kerkez rumours.
"But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.
"I've had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I'm incredibly proud of.
"I'm not getting any younger. I can't change my age, but I still believe I've got a lot to give and that's what I focus on. I focus on myself - you can't focus on other people or who you're competing with."
Robertson has won everything there is to win since arriving on Merseyside from Hull in 2017, lifting the Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and two Carabao Cups, on top of his two Premier League crowns.
He is lauded as one of the bargains of the modern era, with Liverpool signing their stalwart defender for a fee of just £8m.
However, his time as an indispensable asset at Liverpool could be nearing an end should the marauding Kerkez come through the door, who managed two goals and five assists last season.
