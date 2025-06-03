Federico Chiesa breaks silence on future after frustrating first season at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa admits a return to Italy is “something to think about” this summer after becoming all but an afterthought during his first season at Anfield.

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating maiden campaign in the Premier League, in which he featured just six times with only one start under his belt since arriving late from Juventus in August for £10m.

It was a fee that looked a bargain at the time, with Liverpool securing the services of a player that only three years earlier had a nine-figure price tag on his head, having set the footballing world alight as part of Italy’s Euros triumph in 2021.

He nevertheless ended the season as a Premier League champion and is currently targeting a return to pre-season training on July 8.

But asked about a return to his homeland, the Italy international told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “That’s something to think about during the summer.

“My family, my agent and I have a great relationship with Liverpool, and the goal is to be ready for the pre-season. We’ll find the best solution for everyone.

“I work every day with a Liverpool programme to be in top shape for the tests on July 8.

Federico Chiesa (holding trophy, right) became a Premier League champion despite being a bit-part player ( Getty )

“While out of the squad (at Juventus), I was able to train in great condition, but I missed playing friendlies. I had to start from scratch at Liverpool and that held me back.

“I hope (next season) it’s my season. My dream is to participate in the World Cup.”

Chiesa made 14 appearances across all competitions, although was limited to just 466 minutes after being blighted by early-season fitness problems.

He scored two goals and notched two assists, bagging a stoppage-time consolation in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle back in March.