Andre Onana responds to Nemanja Matic’s ‘worst goalkeeper in Man Utd history’ comment

Andre Onana responded to Nemanja Matic’s astonishingly brutal comment that he is the “one of the world goalkeepers in Manchester United history” by reminding the midfielder that he did not win any trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

An extraordinary build-up to Thursday’s Europa League tie continued as Onana took to social media and posted a picture of him holding the FA Cup at Wembley with United last season, adding “some can’t say the same”.

Onana raised eyebrows earlier this week when he said United are “way better” than Europa League opponents Lyon, prompting former Old Trafford player Matic to deliver a brutal assessment of the goalkeeper.

Lyon midfielder Matic, who played for Manchester United between 2017 and 2022, said Onana had to earn the right to make such a claim and said “when you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you’re talking [about].”

Onana responded to Matic’s comments on Twitter/X, pointing out that while he won last year’s FA Cup at Wembley by beating Manchester City, Matic did not win a trophy in his five years at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international said he did not want to be “disrespectful” to another club but that did not stop the goalkeeper from adding fire to the flames ahead of Thursday’s match.

“I would never be disrespectful to another club,” Onana posted. “We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

“We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic are in a war of words ahead of Thursday’s Europa League first leg

United travel to France on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final and Onana’s contentious remarks clearly did not go unnoticed at Lyon, who are fifth in the Ligue 1 standings compared to United’s 13th position in the Premier League.

Lyon midfielder Matic was not impressed and told the goalkeeper that he should be more focused on his own performances before delivering such an assessment.

“To say that, you need to have cover for something like that,” Matic told a press conference ahead of facing his former team. “I respect everyone but to say that... you need to give an answer.

“When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you’re talking [about].

“If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that then I would question myself.

“But if you are, statistically, one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United history then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

Matic is a two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea but did not lift silverware after moving to Old Trafford in 2017 to reunite with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

United finished runners-up to Manchester City in Matic’s first season at the club and the Red Devils also lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea.

When Mourinho was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunner Solskjaer, Matic and United finished 2nd to Man City again in 2021 and lost the Europa League final to Villarreal.

Erik ten Hag took charge in 2022, the summer Matic left the club to join Roma, where he once again reunited with Mourinho.

That same season, United ended their six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.