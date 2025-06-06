Andorra vs England betting tips

England take on Andorra this weekend in the third of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Thomas Tuchel expecting his side to continue their winning start to the campaign.

The Three Lions opened their qualifying journey with a 2-0 win over Albania in March and followed it up with a 3-0 win over Latvia, with those results already putting them in a commanding position in Group K.

No other side in the group has six points yet, and England will bid to have nine by the end of this international break as they face Andorra before a friendly with Senegal in Nottingham.

Andorra lost both of their opening two matches, including a 1-0 loss to Latvia and a 3-0 loss to Albania, and so England clearly head into the match as favourites with football betting sites, priced as low as 1/40 to win versus 40/1 for the home side.

Thomas Tuchel’s tenure got off to a satisfactory start in March with two dominant wins to open the qualifying campaign, and the German will have been fairly happy with what he saw at Wembley in that pair of matches.

Andorra started their own campaign with two losses and sit bottom of the group, with qualification already looking like a tough ask for Koldo Alvarez’s side.

And it doesn’t get any easier for the minnows, as they face an England side who are in good form and with several players hoping to impress the new manager as the World Cup edges closer.

When these two sides met in World Cup qualifiers in 2021, the Three Lions ran out 5-0 winners in Andorra and 4-0 winners at Wembley.

In more recent fixtures, Andorra have conceded three goals against Albania, five to Spain, four to Romania and three to Switzerland, as well as losing 3-0 to Kosovo.

Such results illustrate the chasm in quality between the two sides, and with little value on many markets around England winning, we think betting on total number of goals could provide value.

To that end, a wager on over 4.5 goals in the match could be a decent offer at 5/4 on betting apps.

Andorra vs England prediction 1: Over 4.5 goals in the match - 5/4 William Hill

Andorra vs England prediction: Saka on the scoresheet

Once again, there is very little value on some of England’s usual scorers to net against Andorra, with Harry Kane offered at 1/4 to score anytime, Cole Palmer priced at 4/6 and Jude Bellingham offered at 4/5.

However, one player who may have gone under the radar is Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal winger is yet to feature under Thomas Tuchel after injury prevented him from being in the German’s first squad, and though the new manager will know plenty about him, he’ll likely want to see how one of his best players lines up in a new-look side.

The winger has 12 goals in 43 appearances for the Three Lions – a total he may well be somewhat disappointed with considering his exploits at club level – though this includes important goals such as the equaliser in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

That goal was Saka’s last for this country, though tougher matches against higher-level opposition followed, including the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

A match against a side like Andorra is a brilliant opportunity to rediscover a goalscoring touch at international level, with Saka having previously scored in qualifiers against the likes of San Marino, Ukraine and North Macedonia.

In addition, the 23-year-old scored once in each match when these two sides last faced each other in 2021.

So, with Tuchel likely to give him a run in the side against Andorra, and the Arsenal man eager to impress, we think a wager on Saka to score anytime could resent value at 10/11 with various betting sites.

Andorra vs England prediction 2: Bukayo Saka to score anytime - 10/11 Bet365

