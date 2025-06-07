The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Andorra vs England live: Team news and line-ups as Thomas Tuchel seeks more qualifying success
All eyes will be on Thomas Tuchel as he continues to build towards England’s World Cup bid next summer
England return to World Cup qualifying action hoping to build on a strong start to life under Thomas Tuchel.
A perhaps overmatched Andorra are the opposition in game three in Group K for Tuchel’s side, with this fixture relocated to Barcelona with the Pyrenean state’s national stadium unavailable. England have been working hard with a warm-weather camp in Catalonia ahead of the game as Tuchel sets the high standards he expects of his side as they begin to build towards next summer’s major tournament.
A nation that have never scored against England are perhaps not the opponent to best test Tuchel’s team but the manager will be keen to see some of his squad back in action. Several will be off to the Club World Cup after this qualifier and the friendly against Senegal that follows, underlining the hectic schedule with which top footballers have to contend, and some rotation is likely as Tuchel begins to settle on his favoured system and side.
Follow all of the latest from the RCDE Stadium with our live blog below.
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
England team news
Ivan Toney was recalled to the England squad for this international window, while Trevoh Chalobah was given his first senior call-up. Cole Palmer could be deployed in behind Harry Kane, who appears set to move level with Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard on 106 England caps.
Ollie Watkins has withdrawn due to a minor injury, while Bukayo Saka and Conor Gallagher will not feature due to their own issues.
How to watch
When is Andorra vs England?
Andorra vs England is due to kick off at 5pm on Saturday 7 June at the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Andorra vs England, as Thomas Tuchel’s men continue their World Cup qualifying campaign.
It has been a strong start for England in Group K, with home wins at Wembley over Albania and Latvia secured in relative comfort, and they’ll be the overwhelming favourites against an Andorra side that are yet to score in six previous meetings.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments