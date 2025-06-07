Ivan Toney recalled as Thomas Tuchel names players for June internationals

England return to World Cup qualifying action hoping to build on a strong start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

A perhaps overmatched Andorra are the opposition in game three in Group K for Tuchel’s side, with this fixture relocated to Barcelona with the Pyrenean state’s national stadium unavailable. England have been working hard with a warm-weather camp in Catalonia ahead of the game as Tuchel sets the high standards he expects of his side as they begin to build towards next summer’s major tournament.

A nation that have never scored against England are perhaps not the opponent to best test Tuchel’s team but the manager will be keen to see some of his squad back in action. Several will be off to the Club World Cup after this qualifier and the friendly against Senegal that follows, underlining the hectic schedule with which top footballers have to contend, and some rotation is likely as Tuchel begins to settle on his favoured system and side.

Follow all of the latest from the RCDE Stadium with our live blog below.

