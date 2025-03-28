Andoni Iraola gives update on Bournemouth future amid Tottenham links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andoni Iraola has insisted his full focus is on doing the best job he can for Bournemouth amid links with Tottenham Hotspur.

Speculation has intensified in recent days that the highly-rated Basque manager may emerges as a top target if Spurs part company with Ange Postecoglou in the coming months.

Iraola has done impressive work since arriving on the south coast at the start of last season, with Bournemouth in the chase for European places in the league and targeting a semi-final berth in the FA Cup against Manchester City this weekend.

Postecoglou, conversely, is a man under pressure with Tottenham languishing in 14th in the table.

Iraola did not comment directly on reports linking him to the role, with the Bournemouth boss hopeful of creating history in the quarter-final clash at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

“I want to do my job the best I can,” Iraola said. “I don’t know how far we can [go], where we will finish. I want to do my job the best I can. If I don’t do the job very well, they will find someone else. It’s like this in every job.

“I’m really happy here. We have a great opportunity to make the semi-finals [of the FA Cup] for the first time in history. That would be amazing for me personally, and for the club, to achieve new heights.

“But we also know that we have to be realistic. There are better teams than us. We have to fight against teams that are very good. We will try to give the best level we have. I don’t know how far we are going to go.”

Victory on Sunday would secure a trip to Wembley for Bournemouth as they seek to continue a strong season.

The hosts beat Pep Guardiola’s side for the first time in their history in the Premier League in November and Iraola is hopeful that his side can repeat the feat.

open image in gallery Bournemouth beat Manchester City earlier in the season ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The draw we cannot change, once it is finished it is what we have. We are in a different moment, we hope we are close to the level we gave that day [in November], it is the only way we have a chance.

“I think we have a big opportunity this weekend, anyone who steps on the pitch has to be ready to give everything, and even that might not be enough to beat City. The work for everyone is huge, but the chance to play at Wembley - for City it is less important as they play there a lot, but for us it is huge."

Iraola has been given a clean bill of health with his squad, though Marcus Tavernier is unable to play 90 minutes as is thus likely to be included on the bench.