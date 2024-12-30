Sorry Manchester United slump to another defeat as Newcastle claim deserved win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United suffered a third straight Premier League defeat as in-form Newcastle bolstered their European hopes with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Alexander Isak’s early header was followed by Joelinton’s goal in the 19th minute, and the only surprise was that a dismal first-half performance from United was not punished further as they lost a third consecutive home league game for the first time since 1979.

The hosts, without the suspended Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, were better after the break, but a fourth straight defeat in all competitions – and fifth league defeat in December – will not fill them with much confidence before Sunday’s trip to face Liverpool at Anfield as they remain 14th.

Marcus Rashford, having been left out of the previous four matchday squads with his United future in question, returned to the bench but was not called upon by Amorim, even with his side struggling to threaten the visitors.

Newcastle’s fourth straight league win gave Eddie Howe his first league success at Old Trafford in eight attempts and lifted the Magpies to fifth in the table.

Having scored in the opening minute of their 4-0 win at Ipswich nine days ago and in the second minute of the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Aston Villa, Newcastle needed four minutes to find the net here.

Lewis Hall’s cross spooned up off Noussair Mazraoui’s outstretched leg and it was all too easy for Isak to get between Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez and head home, becoming the second Newcastle player to score in six consecutive Premier League games after Papiss Cisse in 2012.

United never settled, the ageing legs of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen unable to keep pace with Newcastle, who threatened again when Anthony Gordon skinned Mazraoui to cut inside, Joelinton flashing a shot wide.

A rare United attack in the 17th minute actually ended in a glorious chance for Newcastle. Joelinton dispossessed Eriksen on the edge of the Newcastle box and immediately launched the ball forward for Isak to run at goal, only for the Swede to get his finish all wrong as he tried to dink it over Andre Onana.

No matter, as Newcastle went 2-0 up in the 19th minute thanks to more feeble United defending, with Joelinton overpowering Martinez to head home Gordon’s cross from close range.

On the half-hour mark Isak rifled a shot into the net on the angle before the flag belatedly went up for an obvious offside and two minutes later Sandro Tonali somehow poked a shot on to a post when it looked easier to score, with United carved open once more.

Amorim acknowledged the mistake in his original selection as Joshua Zirkzee, who started in place of Fernandes, was hauled off in the 33rd minute to an ironic cheer from the Old Trafford crowd, replaced by Kobbie Mainoo.

United seemed lifted and Martinez found the run of Rasmus Hojlund, only for the Dane to shoot across the face of goal and wide.

In first-half stoppage time, a poor pass from Fabian Schar gifted United another chance, but Casemiro squandered it as he scooped the ball wide when he had time and space. United finished the first half without a shot on target and lucky the score-line was only 2-0.

They began the second half with more purpose, driving at Newcastle and building some pressure.

Mainoo saw a shot blocked before Maguire headed Diogo Dalot’s cross against a post just before the hour mark.

Alejandro Garnacho and Leny Yoro replaced Casemiro and Martinez, and Yoro headed narrowly wide from a corner in the 74th minute, but still United could not test their former goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as Rashford watched on from the touchline.