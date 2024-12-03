Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alexander Isak faces a late fitness test on a hip injury ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The striker took a knock in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday and had to be removed after just 21 minutes at Selhurst Park.

And the Sweden international is a major doubt to face the league leaders at St James’ Park after Eddie Howe revealed he is yet to train.

“We haven’t seen him in training yet,” Howe said on Tuesday. “We don’t think it’s a long-term injury. We’ll see [against Liverpool]. It will be about pain management.”

Isak has scored in the wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal at St James’ Park this season and Newcastle need another big performance at home as they welcome Arne Slot’s side.

Newcastle find themselves in the bottom half of the table after a defeat to West Ham and the last draw at Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Howe, meanwhile, said there is a danger of “staleness” as he admitted Newcastle’s lack of improvement has become a concern.

“It is never as simple or as clear-cut as people think from the outside. We have had a lot of issues this summer and we continue to have them.

“We’re not quite at our best, but I’m pretty sure that can change with one or two moments and the dynamic becomes very different.”