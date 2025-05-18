Why Alexander Isak missed Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has not been included in the Magpies’ squad for the match against Arsenal at the Emirates today.

Eddie Howe’s side take on the Gunners in Sunday’s late kick-off with both sides hoping to all but secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

But Newcastle have been dealt a blow as star striker Alexander Isak has been ruled out, with the club confirming that the Sweden international misses out due to a groin problem.

In a post on the club website, Newcastle confirmed their team news, explaining: “[Callum] Wilson will make just his second league start of the campaign in place of leading goalscorer Alexander Isak, who misses out with a minor groin injury, as the Magpies bid to make sure of Champions League qualification.”

Wilson replacing Isak is the only change made by Eddie Howe after the win over Chelsea last week. Isak has scored 23 Premier League goals this season in just 33 appearances, and sits second in the top scorer list only to Mo Salah, who is on 28. It is unknown whether he’ll be fit for the Magpies’ final match of the season next week.

For the Gunners, Mikel Arteta makes one change as Declan Rice returns in place of the suspended Mikel Merino, while Kai Havertz returns to the bench for Arsenal for the first time since February after suffering a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the match, Arsenal sit in second on 68 points ahead of kick-off, with Newcastle just two points below them ahead of the penultimate game of the season. The Gunners face relegated Southampton in their final game of the season, while Newcastle host Everton.

And with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City lingering behind in the table, both sides will be desperate for a win today to boost their hopes of a place in Europe’s top cup competition.