Spain star Aitana Bonmati discharged from hospital ahead of Euro 2025
The two-time Ballon d’Or winner is hopeful of being ready for Euro 2025
Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital after being treated for viral meningitis and is set to join the Spain squad ahead of Euro 2025 in the coming days.
The two-time Ballon d’Or winner missed Spain’s friendly against Japan on Friday and has spent several days in hospital. The world champions Spain begin their Euros campaign against Portugal on Thursday.
The Barcelona star posted a picture of herself, smiling from a hospital bed with her thumbs up, and thanking fans for their messages of support.
"After several days in hospital with viral meningitis, Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital and will join the Spanish national team's training camp in the coming days,” a statement from the Spanish football federation said.
Bonmati has won the Ballon d’Or in the last two years and was a key part of the team that won the 2023 World Cup, where Spain beat England in the final.
Spain head coach Montse Tome said the world champions would give Bonmati all the time she needed to recover. "She's an extremely important player for us and we will wait for her, no matter what, as long as we have to,” Tome said.
England head coach Sarina Wiegman sent her wishes to Bonmati ahead of the Lionesses’ match against Jamaica and said she hopes the 27-year-old midfielder will be ready to play at the Euros.
“First of all I hope she’s all right and I hope she recovers well and that she can come back with the team and play, because everyone wants to see players like Bonmati,” Wiegman said on Saturday.
“You want the best players from Europe being involved in tournaments, because that’s exciting, that’s what people come to watch - the best players from Europe. So I hope she will be involved and that she will get better soon.”
