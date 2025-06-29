Spain star Aitana Bonmati discharged from hospital ahead of Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital after being treated for viral meningitis and is set to join the Spain squad ahead of Euro 2025 in the coming days.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner missed Spain’s friendly against Japan on Friday and has spent several days in hospital. The world champions Spain begin their Euros campaign against Portugal on Thursday.

The Barcelona star posted a picture of herself, smiling from a hospital bed with her thumbs up, and thanking fans for their messages of support.

open image in gallery Aitana Bonmati posted an update from hospital as she was discharged ( @aitanabonmati instagram )

"After several days in hospital with viral meningitis, Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital and will join the Spanish national team's training camp in the coming days,” a statement from the Spanish football federation said.

Bonmati has won the Ballon d’Or in the last two years and was a key part of the team that won the 2023 World Cup, where Spain beat England in the final.

Spain head coach Montse Tome said the world champions would give Bonmati all the time she needed to recover. "She's an extremely important player for us and we will wait for her, no matter what, as long as we have to,” Tome said.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman sent her wishes to Bonmati ahead of the Lionesses’ match against Jamaica and said she hopes the 27-year-old midfielder will be ready to play at the Euros.

open image in gallery Aitana Bonmati is a two-time Ballon d’Or winner ( PA Wire )

“First of all I hope she’s all right and I hope she recovers well and that she can come back with the team and play, because everyone wants to see players like Bonmati,” Wiegman said on Saturday.

“You want the best players from Europe being involved in tournaments, because that’s exciting, that’s what people come to watch - the best players from Europe. So I hope she will be involved and that she will get better soon.”