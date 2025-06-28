Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spain star Aitana Bonmati hospitalised with meningitis ahead of Euro 2025

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner could yet miss the tournament

Chiranjit Ojha
Saturday 28 June 2025 01:21 EDT
Comments
Aitana Bonmati could be a doubt for the tournament
Aitana Bonmati could be a doubt for the tournament (Getty Images)

Midfielder Aitana Bonmati, Ballon d'Or winner for the last two years, has been hospitalised with viral meningitis less than a week before Spain begin their Women's Euro 2025 campaign.

The 27-year-old missed the 3-1 win over Japan in a friendly as Spain continued building up to their first Group B match against Portugal on 3 July.

Bonmati shared a picture of herself watching the match from a hospital bed in an Instagram story.

"The doctors say that it is controlled. Talking about meningitis can be scary but it is controlled," coach Montse Tome told reporters after the win in Leganes.

"Aitana will be admitted and there are no deadlines yet to know for how long [she will be absent].”

Barcelona's Bonmati, who also won the Fifa Women's Player of the Year award for 2023 and 2024, has scored 30 goals for Spain in 78 appearances, playing a key role as they won the Women's World Cup in 2023 and the Women's Nations League last year.

"Aitana, for us, is a very important player. We'll wait for her as long as we can," Tome added.

Spain, who also have Belgium and Italy in their group, have never made it to the final of the continental championship, reaching the semi-finals only once in 1997.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in