Afcon draw LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations groups to be revealed ahead of 2025 tournament

All 24 participants will learn their opponents for the tournament, which begins in December of this year
The draw for the 2025/26 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Rabat, as the 24 teams learn their opponents for the 35th edition of the tournament.
Defending champions Ivory Coast – who dramatically won in 2023 after sacking coach Jean-Louis Gasset mid-tournament – are among the sides to contest the trophy, along with 2023’s beaten finalists Nigeria and host nation Morocco.
Other African heavyweights in the draw include seven-time champions Egypt, who will likely be led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, as well as five-time winners Cameroon. There is no place for Ghana, however, after they failed to qualify for the first time since 2004.
The tournament will begin on 21 December and will run until the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 18 January 2026. Follow the latest updates from the draw in Rabat here:
With qualification having taken place throughout 2024, a total of 23 teams, plus hosts Morocco, have qualified to play at the 35th edition of Afcon, which will be taking place in the north African country for the first time since 1988.
Ivory Coast are the defending champions after they memorably sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset mid-tournament in 2023, switching to Emerse Fae when Gasset had led them through the group stage.
Under Fae, the Elephants beat defending champions Senegal on penalties in the last 16, downed Mali after extra-time in the quarter-finals and then bested DR Congo in the semi-finals. That set up a final against Nigeria, which they won 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller to claim the Afcon crown for the first time since 2015.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the draw for the 2025/26 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The draw for the group stage takes place in Rabat from around 6pm GMT, and we’ll have all the latest updates here.
