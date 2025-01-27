Afcon draw LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations groups to be revealed ahead of 2025 tournament

✕ Close Ivory Coast lift AFCON trophy after late winner from Sébastien Haller

The draw for the 2025/26 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Rabat, as the 24 teams learn their opponents for the 35th edition of the tournament.

Defending champions Ivory Coast – who dramatically won in 2023 after sacking coach Jean-Louis Gasset mid-tournament – are among the sides to contest the trophy, along with 2023’s beaten finalists Nigeria and host nation Morocco.

Other African heavyweights in the draw include seven-time champions Egypt, who will likely be led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, as well as five-time winners Cameroon. There is no place for Ghana, however, after they failed to qualify for the first time since 2004.

The tournament will begin on 21 December and will run until the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 18 January 2026. Follow the latest updates from the draw in Rabat here: