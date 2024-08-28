AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Cherry Red Records Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Wimbledon face Ipswich Town in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by James Tilley.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Attempt blocked. Ben Johnson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Massimo Luongo replaces Kalvin Phillips.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor replaces Jens Cajuste.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Matty Stevens is caught offside.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Joe Lewis (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
