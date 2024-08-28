Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724876163

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Cherry Red Records Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 28 August 2024 12:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Wimbledon face Ipswich Town in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724875977

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

28 August 2024 21:12
1724875940

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by James Tilley.

28 August 2024 21:12
1724875884

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Ben Johnson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.

28 August 2024 21:11
1724875783

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Massimo Luongo replaces Kalvin Phillips.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875762

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor replaces Jens Cajuste.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875634

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

28 August 2024 21:07
1724875569

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Matty Stevens is caught offside.

28 August 2024 21:06
1724875513

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

28 August 2024 21:05
1724875430

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Joe Lewis (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 August 2024 21:03
1724875427

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 August 2024 21:03

Comments

