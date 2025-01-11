AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Bournemouth 5, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 5, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Goal! Bournemouth 5, West Bromwich Albion 1. Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo with a through ball.
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution, Bournemouth. Max Kinsey replaces Tyler Adams.
Substitution, Bournemouth. Remy Rees-Dottin replaces Dango Ouattara.
Foul by Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion).
Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
