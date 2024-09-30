Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Monday 30 September 2024 13:00 EDT
Comments
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Bournemouth secure an impressive 3-1 victory at home to Southampton at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries, who produced 1.38 expected goals, opened the scoring in the first half as Evanilson latched on to a clever free-kick from Tavernier, and he fired past Ramsdale on the volley and into the back of the net. It didn't take long for the Cherries to find their second, with Ouattara deflecting Cook's shot past the Southampton goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Iraola's side found a third before the break as Semenyo worked the ball onto his right and fired an inch-perfect shot into the bottom corner. The Saints, who created just 0.6 expected goals throughout, improved in the second half and found a consolation through a Harwood-Bellis header, but it wasn't enough for them to mount a comeback. Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Leicester City on Saturday, while Southampton will travel to Arsenal. That's all for today, goodbye!

30 September 2024 22:01

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 3-1 SOUTHAMPTON

30 September 2024 21:53

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Lallana receives a yellow late in the game.

30 September 2024 21:52

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brereton breaks into the Bournemouth penalty area and quickly fires a dangerous cross towards the back post. Archer is lurking, but Smith does well to poke it away from danger. Southampton are running out of time.

30 September 2024 21:51

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of four minutes of added time at the end of the game.

30 September 2024 21:49

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Southampton have a free-kick in a dangerous position, with Aribo and Sugawara standing over it. It's Sugawara who takes it and he delivers to the middle, but Christie is there to head away from danger. It's a poor delivery for the Japanese international with the Saints throwing bodies forward.

30 September 2024 21:47

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Substitution Antoine Serlom Semenyo Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

30 September 2024 21:47

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Southampton are enjoying a spell of possession as we approach the final few minutes of the game, but they are struggling to break Bournemouth down.

30 September 2024 21:45

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Bournemouth hit the Saints on the counter-attack as Semenyo picks out Kluivert on the left. He gets to the byline and looks to pick out Semenyo, but his effort is intercepted and Southampton can clear.

30 September 2024 21:43

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Close! Bournemouth come forward once again and Scott delivers into the box, but it's cleared by Bednarek. It falls straight to Christie who attempts a powerful effort on the half-volley, but it whistles past the post! Impressive effort from the Scottish international.

30 September 2024 21:41

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in