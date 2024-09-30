AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Bournemouth secure an impressive 3-1 victory at home to Southampton at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries, who produced 1.38 expected goals, opened the scoring in the first half as Evanilson latched on to a clever free-kick from Tavernier, and he fired past Ramsdale on the volley and into the back of the net. It didn't take long for the Cherries to find their second, with Ouattara deflecting Cook's shot past the Southampton goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Iraola's side found a third before the break as Semenyo worked the ball onto his right and fired an inch-perfect shot into the bottom corner. The Saints, who created just 0.6 expected goals throughout, improved in the second half and found a consolation through a Harwood-Bellis header, but it wasn't enough for them to mount a comeback. Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Leicester City on Saturday, while Southampton will travel to Arsenal. That's all for today, goodbye!
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brereton breaks into the Bournemouth penalty area and quickly fires a dangerous cross towards the back post. Archer is lurking, but Smith does well to poke it away from danger. Southampton are running out of time.
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of four minutes of added time at the end of the game.
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Southampton have a free-kick in a dangerous position, with Aribo and Sugawara standing over it. It's Sugawara who takes it and he delivers to the middle, but Christie is there to head away from danger. It's a poor delivery for the Japanese international with the Saints throwing bodies forward.
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Substitution Antoine Serlom Semenyo Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Southampton are enjoying a spell of possession as we approach the final few minutes of the game, but they are struggling to break Bournemouth down.
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Bournemouth hit the Saints on the counter-attack as Semenyo picks out Kluivert on the left. He gets to the byline and looks to pick out Semenyo, but his effort is intercepted and Southampton can clear.
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Close! Bournemouth come forward once again and Scott delivers into the box, but it's cleared by Bednarek. It falls straight to Christie who attempts a powerful effort on the half-volley, but it whistles past the post! Impressive effort from the Scottish international.
