Luke Littler discovers fate as World Darts Championship draw revealed
Littler will begin his World Darts Championship defence against Lithuania’s Darius Labanaus
Luke Littler will play Darius Labanauskas to open his World Darts Championship defence at Alexandra Palace.
Littler become the youngest world champion ever when he defeated Michael van Gerwen to win last year’s final and the 18-year-old returns at the World No 1 having passed rival Luke Humphris at the top of the standings.
Gary Anderson was the last player to win back-to-back titles at Alexander Palace in 2015 and 2016 and Littler is aware of the size of the challenge ahead.
"Defending is different,” he said on Monday. “I have won the last few majors and now the big one is around the corner.
"Gary Anderson was the last person to go back-to-back and that was 10 years ago. I'll try to go back-to-back.
"Only three people have ever done it, the last time was 10 years ago. So I want to go back-to-back.
"I am very happy with the draw, he's not the quickest player in the world, but it's all about getting past the first round.”
The full Championship draw is below
World Darts Championship draw
Top half
Luke Littler (1) vs Darius Labanauskas
Mario Vandenbogaerde vs David Davies
Joe Cullen (32) vs Bradley Brooks
Mensur Suljovic vs David Cameron
Damon Heta (16) vs Steve Lennon
Raymond van Berneveld vs Stefan Bellmont
Rob Cross (17) vs Cor Dekker
Ian White vs Mervyn King
Chris Dobey (8) vs Xiaochen Zong
Andrew Gilding vs Cam Crabtree
Luke Woodhouse (25) vs Boris Krcmar
Martin Lukeman vs Max Hopp
Gerwyn Price (9) vs Adam Gawlas
Lukas Wenig vs Wesley Plaisier
Ryan Joyce (24) vs Owen Bates
Krzysztof Ratajski vs Alexis Toylo
Stephen Bunting (4) vs Sebastian Bialecki
Richard Veenstra vs Nitin Kumar
Dirk van Duijvenbode (29) vs Andy Baetens
James Hurrell vs Stowe Buntz
Martin Schindler (13) vs Stephen Burton
Keane Barry vs Tim Pusey
Ryan Searle (20) vs Chris Landman
Brendan Dolan vs Travis Dudeney
Jonny Clayton (5) vs Adam Lipscombe
Dom Taylor vs Oskar Lukasiak
Michael Smith (28) vs Lisa Ashton
Niels Zonneveld vs Haupai Puha
Ross Smith (12) vs Andreas Harrysson
Thibault Tricole vs Motomu Sakai
Dave Chisnall (21) vs Fallon Sherrock
Ricardo Pietreczko vs Jose De Sousa
Bottom half
Luke Humphries (2) vs Ted Evetts
Jeffrey de Graaf vs Paul Lim
Wessel Nijman (31) vs Karel Sedlacek
Gabriel Clemens vs Alex Spellman
Nathan Aspinall (15) vs Lourence Ilagan
Mickey Mansell vs Leonard Gates
Mike De Decker (18) vs David Munyua
Kevin Doets vs Matthew Dennant
James Wade (7) vs Ryusei Azemoto
Rickey Evans vs Man Lok Leung
Cameron Menzies (26) vs Charlie Manby
Matt Campbell vs Adam Sevada
Gian van Veen (10) vs Cristo Reyes
Alan Soutar vs Teemu Harju
Dimitri Van den Bergh (23) vs Darren Beveridge
Madars Razma vs Jamai van den Herik
Michael van Gerwen (3) vs Mitsuhiko Tatsunami
William O'Connor vs Krzysztof Kciuk
Peter Wright (30) vs Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Kim Huybrechts vs Arno Merk
Gary Anderson (14) vs Adam Hunt
Connor Scutt vs Simon Whitlock
Jermaine Wattimena (19) vs Dominik Gruellich
Scott Williams vs Paolo Nebrida
Danny Noppert (6) vs Jurjen van der Velde
Nick Kenny vs Justin Hood
Ritchie Edhouse (27) vs Jonny Tata
Ryan Meikle vs Jesus Salate
Josh Rock (11) vs Gemma Hayter
Niko Springer vs Joe Comito
Daryl Gurney (22) vs Beau Greaves
Callan Rydz vs Patrik Kovacs
When is the 2026 World Darts Championship?
The tournament begins at Alexandra Palace on Thursday, 11 December, with four first-round matches on the opening evening.
That is the first of 13 consecutive days of darts, with afternoon and evening sessions taking place everyday until 23 December, when the competition pauses over Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day. It resumes on 27 December, pausing again on New Year’s Eve.
The quarter-finals are scheduled take place on New Year’s Day, with the semi-finals the following day and the final on 3 January.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments