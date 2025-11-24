Luke Littler aiming for rare successful defence of his World Championship title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler wants to become the first person in a decade to successfully defend the World Championship.

Littler became the youngest world champion when he beat Michael van Gerwen in the 2025 final and his star has only risen since.

The 18-year-old has won five major titles since then, including the Players Championship last weekend, and has overtaken Luke Humphries to sit at the top of the rankings.

He is the heavy favourite to win a second successive crown at Alexandra Palace and will begin against Lithuanian Darius Labanauskas on December 11.

Only Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson have ever defended their title at Ally Pally, with the Scot winning in 2015 and 2016.

Littler said: “Defending is different. I have won the last few majors and now the big one is around the corner.

“Gary Anderson was the last person to go back-to-back and that was 10 years ago. I’ll try to go back-to-back.

“Only three people have ever done it, the last time was 10 years ago. So I want to go back-to-back.

“I am very happy with the draw, he’s not the quickest player in the world, but it’s all about getting past the first round.

“It won’t be easy, but I just have to try and get past the first round.

“If there is nerves I will know how to cope, I didn’t have a clue last year, but this year I know what to expect. ”

Gerwyn Price is a likely opponent in the quarter-final with world number four Stephen Bunting the highest-ranked player he could face in the semi-finals.

Luke Humphries, who would return to the summit of the ranking with victory at Ally Pally, has vowed to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy again.

And he begins his campaign against Ted Evetts.

Three-time winner Van Gerwen has been drawn against Mitsuhiko Tatsunami.

One of the standout ties of the first round sees three-time women’s world champion Beau Greaves take on World Cup winner Daryl Gurney.

Graves gave Van Gerwen and Anderson a run for their money in the recent Grand Slam of Darts and will provide a test for the Northern Irishman.

Former world champion Michael Smith will take on Lisa Ashton while ‘Queen of the Palace’ Fallon Sherrock faces Dave Chisnall.

Two-time world champion Peter Wright has been paired with Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Josh Rock plays Gemma Hayter.

This year’s tournament has an extended field of 128 players and all seeded players will play twice before Christmas.