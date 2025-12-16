World Darts Championship Day 6 betting tips

The World Darts Championship continues to serve up plenty of thrills at Alexandra Palace, with table-punching Cameron Menzies and Simon Whitlock among the recognisable names to suffer first-round exits on Monday.

That should serve as a warning to those toeing the oche on Tuesday, which includes 2021 winner Gerwyn Price, while 2025 semi-finalist Chris Dobey takes on Xiaochen Zong and World Cup of Darts semi-finalist Danny Noppert faces compatriot Jurjen van der Velde.

We have picked out four matches to keep an eye on, putting together a four-fold accumulator which pays out just over 18/1 on darts betting sites.

Chris Dobey vs Xiaochen Zong

(3.40pm)

The final match of the afternoon session sees Chris Dobey taking on Xiaochen Zong, with the winner meeting Andrew Gilding in the second round.

Dobey reached the semi-finals of this competition last year and comes into the 2026 edition ranked eighth in the PDC Order of Merit, having won three Players Championship titles this season.

Conversely, Zong qualified for this competition by winning the 2025 PDC China Championship, and despite this being his fifth appearance at the Worlds, he has never won a match at Alexandra Palace.

While he has been dominant on the Chinese circuit this year, he has lost each of his last seven matches on the international stage, and he enters this first-round tie as 14/1 underdog on betting sites, with Dobey a best price of 1/33.

There’s no value in the World Darts Championship odds for Dobey, but a bet builder for Hollywood to win, score the most 180s and land the most 100+ checkouts pays a reasonable 3/4 with Bet365.

Danny Noppert vs Jurjen van der Velde

(8:10pm)

Danny Noppert is ranked sixth in the world as the World Championships begin, with the Dutchman having established himself as one of the most consistent performers on the PDC Tour after making the semi-final of the Grand Slam and the World Grand Prix before getting to the last 16 of the Players Championship Finals, losing to Nathan Aspinall.

Noppert is the heavy favourite in this one at 1/7 on betting apps, though he’ll face a promising youngster in the form of Jurjen van der Velde, with the 23-year-old having reached the last 16 of the Grand Slam on his debut last month.

However, while the future may look bright for Van der Velde, he’ll be facing an experienced and consistent performer in the shape of Noppert. The Freeze said that he feels like he can beat anyone in the lead-up to the competition, and we think he’ll make a good start with a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Gerwyn Price vs Adam Gawlas

(9pm)

Gerwyn Price is one of nine previous champions to have entered this season’s tournament, with the Welshman looking to regain the crown he won against Gary Anderson in 2021.

Price has won four Players Championship titles and the Baltic Sea Open this year, as well as reaching the final of the World Cup of Darts alongside Jonny Clayton, and while it may not have been his finest year in terms of personal achievements, the Iceman and world number nine remains a dangerous opponent.

His recent form suggests just that after losing to Luke Littler in the final of the Players Championship finals and Luke Humphries in the semi-final of the Grand Slam.

He meets Czech qualifier Adam Gawlas in round one, with the 23-year-old ranked 177th in the world. A recent 6-2 loss to Gian van Veen shows he likely has a lot to do to compete with the top-ranked players on the circuit.

This is the second meeting between these two players, with Price claiming a 10-3 victory in a European Tour event in 2021, and we’re backing the Iceman to win again, and considering he has a 180 per leg ratio of 0.30 over the last three months, we also think he’ll land the most 180s.

Niko Springer vs Joe Comito

(10pm)

The 25-year-old Niko Springer is another player who has found form at the right time towards the back end of the year, with the German having beaten Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson last month at the Grand Slam before losing to compatriot Lukas Wenig in the quarter-finals.

He faces Australian Joe Comito in the first round this week, with the 44-year-old having qualified through his Australian Tour ranking. Comito has been in poor form of late, having picked up zero wins in the ANZ Premier League this season, and while Springer has struggled at times in recent months, he still has wins over the likes of Luke Humphries, Danny Noppert and Rob Cross to his name.

Springer’s price of 1/9 offers no value, and neither does a 3-0 win for the favourite. Instead, let’s take a chance on Comito, who won a set on his only other appearance at Ally Pally, asking a few questions of Springer by backing a 3-1 win for the German.

