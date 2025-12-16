Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Menzies drew blood from his right hand after punching a table in anger following a shock first-round defeat to England’s Charlie Manby in the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 36-year-old Scot, seeded 26th in the tournament, lost a final-set decider against the 20-year-old debutant, who is ranked 166th in the PDC World Rankings.

After Mandy sealed a stunning victory, Menzies turned to the Paddy Power-branded drinks stand that was holding his water bottle and darts case and punched the underside of it three times.

open image in gallery Cameron Menzies of Scotland walks off the stage with a deep cut sustained in his right fist after punching the drinks stand in anger ( Getty Images )

Menzies was left with a deep cut on his right hand and it was already bleeding heavily as he exited the stage. He later apologised for his “emotional” reaction to the defeat, explaining that his uncle Gary had recently passed away.

The Scot, who was treated by on-site medics, twice led the tie after winning the opening set before going 2-1 up and had missed four darts to force a final leg before Manby hit on his seventh match dart to win match.

Menzies did not lash out immediately as Manby wildly celebrated his winning moment but then thundered a series of uppercut blows into the bottom of the drinks table as the 20-year-old approached him for the handshake.

Manby appeared to be bewildered by his beaten opponent’s outburst and they shook hands after Menzies had collected his darts case that had been knocked off the table.

Menzies was then booed by some members of the crowd and the Scot held up in his hands in acknowledgement as he left the stage.

open image in gallery ( John Walton/PA Wire )

open image in gallery ( John Walton/PA Wire )

The Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant said Menzies would regret his decision to punch the table for the rest of his life.

"It wasn't the ending we all want to see,” Durrant said. “For Cameron Menzies, I think he will regret that for the rest of his life, it wasn't a good watch.”

The co-commentator Stuart Pykes said: “I agree, [it was] an extraordinary reaction but we saw him walking off stage and he did put up his hand in apology. It was a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

"First of all, I would like to apologise for what happened, Menzies said in a statement issued to Sky Sports. “I am sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did. It's not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind recently and I suppose it all just became too much at the end.

"It has not been an easy time for me with my uncle Gary passing away recently. I saw him four days before he died and he gave me a look which told me how much he thought of me.

"Had I won the game against Charlie, my second match would have been on the day of Gary's funeral and that hasn't been lost on me. Let me say again, that's no excuse for what I did on the stage.

“It was the wrong thing to do and I don't want it to take anything away from Charlie. He played well. This is not how I would like people to view me. Yes, I can get emotional at times, but not like that and that wasn't right."

It is the second time in as many years that Menzies has been knocked out of the opening round at Ally Pally after he broke down in his tears during and following his exit to Leonard Gates last December. Menzies later revealed that his father Ricky had been in hospital.