If you weren’t feeling festive yet, you know Christmas is on its way when the World Darts Championship gets underway at Ally Pally tonight.

Luke Littler started the year by being crowned champion with a 7-3 win over Michael van Gerwen in January’s final, and it’s no surprise he is the outright favourite to retain his title in the 2026 World Darts Championship odds on darts betting sites.

He has won another five major titles since his Ally Pally glory, including the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix, while retaining his Grand Slam crown.

By beating Luke Humphries 16–11 in the Grand Slam final, he overtook Humphries on the PDC Order of Merit and became the youngest ever world number one.

If anyone is to beat Littler, they are going to have to be at their absolute best over the next three weeks and with a kind draw, the reigning champion is unlikely to be tested until at least the quarter-final stage.

World Darts Championship 2026 prediction: Can anyone stop Littler and Humphries?

Beyond Littler, the competition is strong with the highly experienced trio of Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Van Gerwen, plus the likes of Gian van Veen, Wessel Nijman and Josh Rock, who are all very capable on their days.

With 128 players in the draw, the most ever, it means more matches, more excitement, and more to watch for the ever-growing audience.

Humphries has probably the toughest draw, with Nijman, Nathan Aspinall, Van Veen and world number seven James Wade all in his quarter.

After being knocked out in the fourth round last year and losing his top ranking to Littler, ‘Cool Hand’ has a different kind of motivation, and that could be just what he needs to reach the final again.

The recent MBC recipient doesn’t exactly arrive at Ally Pally in bad form having won the World Masters and Premier League competitions, and he knows what it takes to go far at the World Championships.

He won the tournament back in 2024, beating Littler in the final, and we could see a repeat in the final on 3 January.

The pair have met in four major finals already this year, with Littler winning three and betting sites are offering 13/8 on Humphries reaching the final again.

World Darts Championship 2026 prediction 1: Luke Littler to face Luke Humphries in the final - 16/5 Bet365

World Darts Championship 2026 betting: Rock to continue his good form

Northern Irishman Rock could offer each-way value on betting apps after an impressive year that has seen him reach three semi-finals and two quarter-finals in the majors.

His biggest threat in quarter four is three-time winner Van Gerwen, but the pair will be confident of still being involved in the tournament post-Christmas.

The Dutch star has a lot going on away from darts right now, so this could either be a welcome distraction or take away his focus, which has been lacking at times.

As well as going through a divorce, his father is battling cancer, so although we expect him to go deep in the tournament, he’s unlikely to be at his best.

World Darts Championship 2026 prediction 2: Josh Rock to win fourth quarter - 9/4 William Hill

