The lineup for Premier League Darts 2026 will be confirmed this afternoon as four wildcards will join the four automatic qualifiers for the 16-week tournament, which begins next month.

Double reigning world champion Luke Littler, last year’s Premier League winner Luke Humphries, World Championship finalist Gian van Veen and Dutch icon Michael van Gerwen are already assured of their spot when the event gets underway in Newcastle on Thursday, 5 February but a host of other players are vying to clinch one of the four remaining wildcard places.

Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Jonny Clayton are expected to be named in the lineup, although surprise omissions can happen, while the likes of Stephen Bunting, Nathan Aspinall and Ryan Searle will hope to nab the final spot.

A resurgent Gary Anderson – who reached the World Championship semi-finals and is back up to No 6 in the world – would be almost a lock for a wildcard place but the veteran Scot has revealed he would turn it down in order to limit his tournament schedule. “No, no, I'm quite happy, I need to concentrate on my rankings,” explained the 55-year-old Anderson. “If I've done the Premier League, Europeans gone, Players Championship gone. I can't do it, it's been great the years I’ve done it. But I can’t do it for 16 weeks on the road then try to get back for them. I can't do it.”

