Luke Littler sets Premier League Darts 2025 goal after landing world title

Luke Littler has wasted little time targeting a record breaking 2025, just days after his stunning victory in the World Darts Championship.

The Warrington teenager, who turns 18 on January 21, made history at Alexandra Palace last week by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the World Darts Championship, surpassing his opponent Michael van Gerwen’s record of winning it at 24 against Peter Wright in 2014.

A winner of the Premier League last year, Littler is intent on retaining that title and is also keen to better the 10-tournament haul he achieved in an outstanding first year as a professional.

“If I can go back to back, it’d mean the world,” Littler, who hit a nine-darter in last year’s Premier League final against Luke Humphries, told Sky Sports.

“Leading up to it (in 2024), I thought if I could be in the top four, I’d be happy, but obviously, I finished first because of the way I played.

“But I will just have the same mindset going into it, if you make the play-offs, that’s all that matters and just give it your all at the O2.”

His nine-darter in the Premier League was one of four recorded by ‘The Nuke’ in 2024, equalling Gerwyn Price’s record of nine-darters in 2022 and, as he admits, he would have relished breaking that record at the Worlds.

“I would have loved to hit a nine-darter in the World Championships and obviously try and end 2024 with five nine-darters, but it wouldn’t be, so obviously that’s another record that I can try and break for years and years,” he added.

Luke Littler is the world champion ( PA Wire )

“When you’re playing so good, you can feel the nine coming.

“I am now just going to recharge the batteries and chill but people are going to see that I’m going to be hungry for more titles this year and hopefully I can go one better and win 11 or even 12 onwards.

“Obviously if I can add some more money to the rankings, we all know how much Humphries is defending, it is a hell of a lot of money.

“But another thing, I can’t wait to play in the World Cup with him. Maybe at the end of 2025, I can see myself number one.”