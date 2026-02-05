Luke Littler defends Angry Ginge after Gary Anderson rant on darts influencers
Anderson had previously branded influencers ‘a load of rubbish’
World number one Luke Littler has defended influencers getting involved in darts, while suggesting that YouTuber and streamer Angry Ginge could compete at qualifying school in order to try and earn a tour card in the future.
Littler was speaking at the launch of the 2026 Premier League Darts tournament, which begins in Newcastle on Thursday evening, just a few days after becoming the joint-third most successful player in the PDC era after winning the Masters last week.
And the 19-year-old responded to criticism of influencers from Gary Anderson, who had branded their involvement in darts as “a load of rubbish” last week.
"They're just trying aren't they," Littler said regarding influencers trying to get involved in the sport. "They're trying to throw darts, trying to create a following and obviously most of them have got a few sponsors."
Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, has previously appeared at professional darts events as a special guest, and recently said he could attend the PDC Qualifying School event next year. If he were to be successful, he could potentially earn a PDC tour card.
Littler is a close friend of the streamer, who was seen supporting the world number one at Alexandra Palace during the World Championships.
"I didn't go through Q-school, so I don't know what it's like to play in there, but I see some of the results every year when people are losing to 105 averages," said Littler on Burtwistle’s potential entry into the event.
"For Ginge himself, if he gets the luck of the draw, he could win a few games.
"But if he wants to do a few hours a day constantly, he'd obviously get better himself. We'll see him at Q-school one day,” added Littler.
Littler’s next tournament sees him compete in Premier League Darts between now and late May, with matches every Thursday from 5 5 February through to Finals Night on 28 May. Luke Humphries is the defending champion, though Littler is favourite to take back the title he won in 2024.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks