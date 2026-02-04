Luke Littler on the feat he must achieve to be considered the greatest of all time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler has conceded that he might one day become the best darts player the world has ever seen, but not until he has eclipsed Phil Taylor’s glittering list of achievements.

World number two Luke Humphries described the 19-year-old world champion as “the greatest darts player that ever lived” after losing to him in the final of the World Masters at the weekend.

Littler was quick to insist that was not the case and that 14-time world champion Taylor would always occupy that elevated status.

open image in gallery Luke Littler celebrate after beating Luke Humphries in the final of the World Masters 2025 (Ben Whitley/PA)

However, asked why he felt that was the case as he prepared to launch his bid to regain the BetMGM Premier League title in Newcastle on Thursday evening, where he will face Gian van Veen, the teenager said: “It’s just he is the greatest, unless I go on and win 16 worlds and 16 matchplays.

“Seventeen, get one over him then yes, I’ll be the best. But until someone breaks his records, then he’ll always be the best.”

Speaking at the same event, Humphries qualified his assessment of Littler, but stood by his estimation of his precocious talent.

Asked if his comments on stage in the immediate aftermath of defeat had been fuelled by emotion, Humphries, who takes on Gerwyn Price at the Utilita Arena, said: “Phil having achieved so much, it’s kind of harsh to not call him the greatest, so maybe I used the wrong term.

open image in gallery Luke Humphries has dubbed rival Luke Littler the “most talented” darts player ever (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But I definitely still stand by the fact he is the most talented darts player ever, not just his ability to throw good darts, it’s his temperament, it’s his way of being so good under pressure and to bounce back, all the credentials.

“But that’s not me saying that I’m going to accept defeat every time. I’m still up for it, still willing to challenge him, still going to push him all the way, but I’ll still stand by that he’s definitely the most talented darts player ever.”

Littler, who was beaten by Humphries in last year’s final, has set regaining the title he had won 12 months earlier as one of his main priorities for 2026, but his main goal is to win £500,000 before he gets to the World Championship.

Asked about his remaining ambitions, he said: “Just double and triple the titles that I’ve already won. Coming into this year, I’ve got a lot of titles to defend, and obviously the worlds at the end of the year, that prize money.

open image in gallery Luke Little and Luke Humphries are world number one and two (Ben Whitley/PA)

“The worlds is £500,000, so as long as I can win £500,000 before the worlds, then going into the worlds, I’ve got really nothing to lose on the rankings.”

Humphries, who has set his sights on a place in darts’ all-time top five by the time he retires, vowed to do everything in his power to rein in his young rival in what he believes could become one of sport’s great rivalries.

He said: “We’re the best two players in the world and we both push each other – that final in the Masters was amazing – but I know we can play even better than that, we’ve proved it.

“For us as players, it’s exciting, it is a rivalry that’s exciting. If we’re battling it out like this for another 10 years, then it probably will go down as one of the greatest ones ever.”