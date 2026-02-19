Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darts superstar Michael van Gerwen has pulled out of Thursday night’s Premier League round in Glasgow due to illness.

The Dutchman, a record seven-time winner of the tournament, will miss the OVO Hydro event after being ruled out with a "medical issue".

A PDC statement confirmed: "Michael van Gerwen has withdrawn from Thursday’s BetMGM Premier League action in Glasgow due to illness. The seven-time Premier League champion has been ruled out of night three at the OVO Hydro tonight due to a medical issue."

His absence means a highly anticipated quarter-final clash against teenage sensation Luke Littler will not go ahead.

open image in gallery Michael van Gerwen will not play on Thursday night due to a ‘medical issue’ (Steven Paston/PA) ( PA Wire )

Van Gerwen currently leads the table after the opening two nights. Littler, a two-time world champion, will now receive a bye directly into the semi-final, where he awaits either Jonny Clayton or Gerwyn Price.

Van Gerwen’s compatriot, Vincent van der Voort, revealed on the Darts Draait Door podcast that his friend has "picked something up" and is currently on antibiotics.

It is a boost for Littler who has made a slow start to this year’s tournament.

On the opening night in Newcastle, he was beaten in his quarter-final by Gian van Veen, who gained a measure of revenge after losing to Littler in their World Championship final last month.

Littler did get on the board last week in Antwerp by winning a final-leg thriller against Luke Humphries, but he fell short against Van Gerwen in their semi-final.

Van Gerwen was subsequently beaten by Price in the final.

The Premier League is contested by eight players across 16 weeks, with semi-finalists picking up two points, finalists getting three points. and the winner of the night earning five points.

The top four then face each other on Finals Night at London’s O2 Arena on 28 May, with Humphries aiming to defend the title he won last year.