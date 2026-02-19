Luke Littler receives Premier League darts bye as rival is ruled out with ‘medical issue’
Michael van Gerwen will not be able to compete in Glasgow on Thursday night
Darts superstar Michael van Gerwen has pulled out of Thursday night’s Premier League round in Glasgow due to illness.
The Dutchman, a record seven-time winner of the tournament, will miss the OVO Hydro event after being ruled out with a "medical issue".
A PDC statement confirmed: "Michael van Gerwen has withdrawn from Thursday’s BetMGM Premier League action in Glasgow due to illness. The seven-time Premier League champion has been ruled out of night three at the OVO Hydro tonight due to a medical issue."
His absence means a highly anticipated quarter-final clash against teenage sensation Luke Littler will not go ahead.
Van Gerwen currently leads the table after the opening two nights. Littler, a two-time world champion, will now receive a bye directly into the semi-final, where he awaits either Jonny Clayton or Gerwyn Price.
Van Gerwen’s compatriot, Vincent van der Voort, revealed on the Darts Draait Door podcast that his friend has "picked something up" and is currently on antibiotics.
It is a boost for Littler who has made a slow start to this year’s tournament.
On the opening night in Newcastle, he was beaten in his quarter-final by Gian van Veen, who gained a measure of revenge after losing to Littler in their World Championship final last month.
Littler did get on the board last week in Antwerp by winning a final-leg thriller against Luke Humphries, but he fell short against Van Gerwen in their semi-final.
Van Gerwen was subsequently beaten by Price in the final.
The Premier League is contested by eight players across 16 weeks, with semi-finalists picking up two points, finalists getting three points. and the winner of the night earning five points.
The top four then face each other on Finals Night at London’s O2 Arena on 28 May, with Humphries aiming to defend the title he won last year.
