How to watch Premier League Darts as Luke Littler bids to regain his crown

Luke Littler is aiming to win his second Premier League Darts title (John Walton/PA)
Luke Littler is aiming to win his second Premier League Darts title (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The 2026 Premier League Darts season gets underway in Newcastle on Thursday night.
  • Eight players, including World No 1 Luke Littler, will compete across 16 weeks in the league format before the top four play in Finals Night at the O2 Arena in London on 28 May.
  • Littler will be competing in his third Premier League and is looking to regain the title he won in 2024 after losing in last year’s final to Luke Humphries.
  • Humphries, Gian van Veen, Michael van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Stephen Bunting will also be competing in this year’s Premier League.
  • You can catch all of the action on Thursday night from 7pm on Sky Sports or via the PDC’s official streaming platform, PDC TV.

