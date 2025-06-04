Fallon Sherrock announces break from darts in emotional statement: ‘I need to get myself well’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fallon Sherrock has indicated that she plans to take a break from darts in 2026 for health reasons.

Sherrock, 30, broke the glass ceiling in the sport when she became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in 2019, earning herself the nickname “Queen of the Palace”.

However, she has struggled with kidney problems since the birth of her son Rory in 2014, after which she fell ill.

With energy levels lower than optimum, Sherrock admits she is far from her best after seeing her time in competition limited.

"I feel like it will be my B-game [at the moment] and I don't know if I am able to get my A-game out," Sherrock told Online Darts.

"If I'm going to have a year out next year I want to make a bang this year. I want to try to get to everything even if I'm not playing 100%.

"I need to sort myself out, get myself well and then the sky is the limit."

Sherrock has been outspoken about her battles with kidney disease, for which she received treatment in 2017.

She now appears set to spend a couple years away from darts as she prioritises getting healthy.

"All I want to do is practice at home for a couple of hours a day and I can't do that at the moment, so it is difficult," she added. “I've had to pull out of some exhibitions recently because I haven't had the stamina.

"I have had to narrow down what I am playing in at the moment, and that hurts because I love darts.

"Fingers crossed that in a couple of years' time I'll be alright and back to winning well."