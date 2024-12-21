World Darts Championship LIVE: Luke Littler returns at Ally Pally against Ryan Meikle
The 17-year-old begins his quest to create history at Ally Pally and dethrone Luke Humphries after falling one short earlier this year
Luke Littler begins his quest for PDC World Darts Championship glory tonight with the biggest name in the sport taking on Ryan Meikle in the second round.
With reigning champion Luke Humphries, who edged him out in last year’s final, breezing through on the opening night in just 16 minutes, a lot is expected of the 17-year-old ahead of a potential semi-final showdown between the friendly rivals.
‘The Nuke’ will surely have no problems here, though the outsider admits he is treating tonight’s second round like a cup final after beating Fallon Sherrock earlier this week.
Elsewhere, look out for the legendary Raymond van Barneveld and dark horse Damon Heta in a stacked evening session.
Follow all the action with our live blog below at Ally Pally on Day 7 of the World Championship:
Luke Littler vs Ryan Meikle
Luke Littler is back at the Ally Pally this evening for his first match as this year’s Darts World Championship and will face off againt Ryan Meikle in the second round.
The pair are up third in the evening session (which begins at 7pm) and should put on an entertaining encounter. Littler is one of the favourites to win the whole tournament so should be able to get through without too much trouble but there have already been some big scalps defeated and he’ll need to be switched on tonight.
World Darts Championship 2025: Scores, schedule and results
The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 is underway as Alexandra Palace delivers its usual thrills over the festive period.
Luke Humphries is back and ready to defend his title after triumphing over teenage sensation Luke Littler in the final in January - with a potential rematch set for the semi-finals.
As the Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ enters this year’s championship as favourite, with ‘Cool Hand Luke’ and former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson among the main contenders.
Mike De Decker and Michael Smith suffered shock early exits, with Ritchie Edhouse one to watch with 96 players competing for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a £2.5m prize pot. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s championship:
World Darts Championship: Scores, schedule and results
Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are among the main contenders battling out for the £500,000 top prize at Alexandra Palace
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments