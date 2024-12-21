World Darts Championship LIVE: Luke Littler returns at Ally Pally against Ryan Meikle

✕ Close Luke Humphries makes World Darts Championship prediction

Luke Littler begins his quest for PDC World Darts Championship glory tonight with the biggest name in the sport taking on Ryan Meikle in the second round.

With reigning champion Luke Humphries, who edged him out in last year’s final, breezing through on the opening night in just 16 minutes, a lot is expected of the 17-year-old ahead of a potential semi-final showdown between the friendly rivals.

‘The Nuke’ will surely have no problems here, though the outsider admits he is treating tonight’s second round like a cup final after beating Fallon Sherrock earlier this week.

Elsewhere, look out for the legendary Raymond van Barneveld and dark horse Damon Heta in a stacked evening session.

Follow all the action with our live blog below at Ally Pally on Day 7 of the World Championship: