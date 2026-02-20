Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darts player Cameron Menzies has admitted he nearly ended his career after injuring his hand punching a table at the World Championship.

The Scot, post-surgery, now says he has "no feeling in my fingers".

Menzies exited Alexandra Palace in disgrace, losing his temper after a first-round defeat to Charles Manby before Christmas, needing medical treatment for hand injuries.

After winning his opening-round match at the Poland Darts Open on Friday, Menzies revealed his struggle.

"It was finally good to play well but I’ve been struggling massively," he told Oche 180 after beating Ritchie Edhouse.

"I’ll be honest with you, a few times I’ve felt like wrapping it. I’m just not in a good place that way."

open image in gallery Menzies struggled to contain his emotions after losing at the World Championship ( John Walton/PA Wire )

He detailed the physical consequences. "Obviously what happened at the Worlds, I’ve done a lot of damage to myself.

“Basically I’ve no feeling in my fingers anymore because of the damage I’ve done. I couldn’t feel my fingers for six weeks. I had to go through surgery. I’ve still to go through hand treatment and trauma."

Menzies expressed profound regret for his actions at the World Championship.

"I’ve made a massive mistake in my life. You can see the scar. I have to live with that," he confessed.

"I was lucky it was not as bad as what it could have been. I’m not proud of it. I’m lucky I can still play because it could have been severed. So I had to see a hand specialist.

“No words could explain how I felt at that time. I was stupid and I have to deal with it."

Menzies has never made it beyond the round of 64 at the World Championship, but has reached two major quarter-finals at the Grand Slam of Darts in 2024 and then the World Grand Prix the following year.