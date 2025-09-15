World cycling’s governing body condemns Spanish government over pro-Palestine protests at Vuelta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World cycling’s governing body has condemned the pro-Palestinian protests which rocked this year’s Vuelta a Espana and questioned the Spanish government’s ability to host major sporting events, in an explosive statement published the day after the race finished.

The year’s third and final grand tour, which concluded in Madrid on Sunday, was repeatedly affected by large pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The protests initially targeted Israel Premier-Tech, a team participating in the race which is owned by a Canadian-Israeli billionaire, before spilling over into wider protests at Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Protesters blocked roads on multiple stages and brought down two riders in crashes, with one forced to abandon the race. The demonstrations forced some stage routes to be shortened to avoid further disruption, as well as the cancellation of stage 11, which had been due to finish in Bilbao, and the final stage into Madrid.

The riders stopped with around 60km of the stage left to race and later conducted a makeshift podium ceremony, with the usual celebrations and ceremony cancelled after protesters overran the finish area and clashed with police.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycling’s governing body, released a statement on Monday expressing its “total disapproval of and deep concern” over the protests.

It condemned “militant actions” including protesters throwing urine and “endangering” riders, and thanked the race organisers for their “exemplary professionalism” in trying to ensure the race could continue. Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), who also run the Tour de France among several other races, organise the Vuelta.

“The repeated acts that affected a significant number of stages constitute a serious violation of the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of sport,” the UCI statement continued.

It went on to “regret” comments made by the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and his government, saying they “expressed their admiration for the demonstrators”.

open image in gallery Protesters broke down barriers and invaded the finish area on stage 21 into Madrid ( AFP via Getty Images )

The statement continued: “This position is contradictory to the Olympic values of unity, mutual respect, and peace. It also calls into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events, ensuring that they take place in safe conditions and in accordance with the principles of the Olympic Charter.

“The UCI strongly condemns the exploitation of sport for political purposes in general, and especially coming from a government. Sport must remain autonomous to fulfil its role as a tool for peace. It is unacceptable and counterproductive for our sport to be diverted from its universal mission.”

Sanchez, who has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war on Gaza, told a rally in Malaga before the final stage: “Our respect and recognition for the athletes and our admiration for the Spanish people who are mobilising for just causes like Palestine.”

Sanchez went further on Monday, saying, “As long as the barbarism continues, Israel can’t use any international platform to whitewash its presence. And I think that sports organisations need to ask themselves whether it’s ethical for Israel to keep taking part in international competitions.” Israel Premier-Tech is a privately owned entity.

open image in gallery A pro-Palestinians protestor waves a Palestinian flag after the protestors invaded the street during the 21st and last stage of the Vuelta a Espana ( AFP via Getty Images )

That stance has not gone down well with the governing body, with the UCI’s inflammatory statement instead raising questions over whether Spain is fit to host sporting events.

The 2026 Tour de France is set to begin in Barcelona, with activist groups already saying they will target the race. The 2030 football World Cup, which will require another huge security operation, will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The UCI concluded its statement by thanking Spanish law enforcement for their role in keeping the race going, as well as the “commitment and resilience” of the Vuelta organisers, and congratulating race winner Jonas Vingegaard on his achievement.

Race organiser Javier Guillen said on Monday: “What happened yesterday was absolutely unacceptable, I regret the image it gave and it should not be repeated. I don't think we can take anything good out of what happened yesterday.

open image in gallery There were violent clashes between police and demonstrators in Madrid ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It's fine for people to take advantage of the Vuelta to make their statement, but we also demand respect for the race.”

The UCI’s statement in full:

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) expresses its total disapproval of and deep concern about the events that marked the 2025 edition of La Vuelta Ciclista a España, notably the abrupt halt to yesterday's final stage in Madrid, a direct consequence of a series of incidents linked to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

“Since the race arrived on Spanish soil, the Vuelta was disrupted almost daily by militant actions: individuals intruding into the peloton, throwing urine, endangering riders, and causing physical harm, with some of them crashing, suffering injuries, and being forced to abandon the race. Faced with these incidents, the race organisers reacted quickly and calmly, putting emergency measures in place to ensure the continuity of the event. They acted with exemplary professionalism, respecting the autonomy and independence of sport.

“The repeated acts that affected a significant number of stages constitute a serious violation of the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of sport.

“We also regret the fact that the Spanish Prime Minister and his government have supported actions that could hinder the smooth running of a sporting competition and, in some cases, expressed their admiration for the demonstrators. This position is contradictory to the Olympic values of unity, mutual respect, and peace. It also calls into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events, ensuring that they take place in safe conditions and in accordance with the principles of the Olympic Charter.

“The UCI strongly condemns the exploitation of sport for political purposes in general, and especially coming from a government. Sport must remain autonomous to fulfil its role as a tool for peace. It is unacceptable and counterproductive for our sport to be diverted from its universal mission. Moreover, there are dedicated platforms where countries can discuss their differences.

“As we approach our annual Congress next week, which will be attended by representatives of the Palestinian, Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian National Federations, we reaffirm our constant call for dialogue and peace. Sport must unite, never divide.

“Finally, we commend the exemplary work of the Spanish law enforcement agencies at the Vuelta, who acted with professionalism in extremely tense conditions.

“We also thank the organisers of the Vuelta for their commitment and resilience in the face of an unprecedented situation.

“We congratulate Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the general classification of La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2025. Despite the circumstances, he demonstrated remarkable strength and consistency throughout this event.”