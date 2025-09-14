Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday but was denied crossing the line in triumph as the 21st and final stage of the trouble-hit three-week race was abandoned when pro-Palestine protesters blocked the finish in Madrid.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider effectively wrapped up victory in the year’s last grand tour after winning Saturday's mountain stage to stretch his lead over Portugal’s Joao Almeida to one minute and 16 seconds.

Sunday’s ride from Alalpardo into the capital was always going to be little more than a procession for the peloton but with riders already in Madrid and approaching the city circuit they were halted at around 6.20pm with 60 km remaining.

open image in gallery Pro-Palestinians protesters crowded the streets of the race ( AFP via Getty Images )

Vingegaard was seen shaking hands with teammates as confusion reigned, before it was confirmed that the race would not reach its scheduled finish.

“For security reasons, stage 21 of La Vuelta has been ended early. There will be no podium ceremony,” organisers said, as thousands of protesters filled downtown Madrid. “The race has been officially ended and Jonas Vingegaard is the winner.”

It is the first time one of cycling’s grand tours has been prevented from completing its final stage by political demonstrators since the Vuelta in 1978 was halted by Basque separatists in San Sebastian.

While the race will be remembered as one of the most volatile in the Vuelta’s history, with protests causing chaos since stage five, it was a landmark one for Vingegaard.

open image in gallery Jonas Vingegaard won the race but couldn’t cross the line to celebrate ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery There were clashes between protesters and police ( AFP via Getty Images )

It was his third grand Tour victory, after the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023. He is also the first Danish winner of the Spanish race.

Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) was second with Britain's Tom Pidcock third – his first podium finish in a grand tour.

That Vingegaard, the pre-face favourite, would win the general classification has rarely looked in doubt since he reclaimed the leader’s red jersey on stage 10.

There was still hope for Almeida before Saturday's brutal 165.6 km ride from Robledo de Chavela but Vingegaard poured on the power in the last kilometre of the climb to the finish at Bola del Mundo to underline his class.

What had looked in more doubt though was whether the 90th edition of the Vuelta – a race that is no stranger to protests – would even reach its climax in Madrid.

open image in gallery Barriers were smashed by protesters ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Scenes threatened to get ugly ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trouble started on stage five in Figueres when half a dozen demonstrators attempted to stop the Israel-Premier Tech team from racing time trial.

Stage 11 to Bilbao was suspended three km from the finale because of protests, stage 16 was cut short by eight km and stage 18’s time trial in Valladolid was more than halved in length because of security fears.

Stage 20 finished as planned despite a sit-down protest around 18 km from the finish that forced riders to re-route. Sunday's stage had already been diverted to avoid demonstrations in outlying towns. But once a large group of banner-waving protesters swarmed Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana, the planned finish, organisers had to admit defeat.

Far from rising across the line with arms aloft, Vingegaard was left to celebrate in the back of his yellow team car.