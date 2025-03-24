Tadej Pogacar to make decision on racing Paris-Roubaix ‘in two or three days’ after Milan-San Remo defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tadej Pogacar is to make a final decision on whether to race Paris-Roubaix or not “in the next two or three days”, according to his team manager.

The world champion endured a frustrating defeat in Milan-San Remo on Saturday, despite launching an explosive attack on the pivotal Cipressa climb, when he was unable to dislodge Mathieu van der Poel and Filippo Ganna.

Multiple further attacks failed to drop either of the two and the trio eventually contested a thrilling sprint for victory, with van der Poel winning his second edition of Milan-San Remo and drawing level with Pogacar on seven Monument titles. The Slovenian was forced to settle for third for the second consecutive year.

"The goal was to ride Milan-San Remo and then we'd calmly make a decision on Paris-Roubaix and look to the future," Gianetti told Cyclingnews.

"In the next two or three days we'll decide."

Pogacar has teased a maiden appearance at the race several times so far this year, posting a video of him reconning the course in early February alongside team-mate Tim Wellens and remaining non-committal in interviews on whether or not he will take part this year.

Racing Paris-Roubaix for the first time would give Pogacar a chance for immediate revenge on two-time champion Van der Poel, who will line up on 13 April to defend his title at one of cycling’s most formidable races.

But after Pogacar’s crash during Strade Bianche in early March - which he went on to win comfortably, despite being battered and bruised - his team management are concerned about the potential for a serious crash in Paris-Roubaix to derail the rest of his season, most importantly by affecting his preparation for the Tour de France in July.

Gianetti had cautioned against riding the ‘Hell of the North’, saying after Strade Bianche, "I keep telling him that he needs to wait before doing it, to not take risks, because he could really get hurt.”

The Slovenian has won three of the five Monuments - Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the Tour of Flanders, and Il Lombardia - with only Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo left to tick off his list.

The Tour of Flanders, in two weeks’ time, will be another opportunity for Pogacar to take on Van der Poel and attempt to draw closer to the Dutchman’s three titles there.