Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes to start in the UK in 2027

The UK will host the official start of both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in 2027, marking the first time both the men’s and women’s races will begin in the same country outside France.

Edinburgh will be a first-time host of the men’s Grand Depart, with cycling’s biggest race set to return to UK shores for the first time since the 2014 edition. The city previously bid to host the Tour in 2014 but lost out to a rival offer by Yorkshire.

England, Scotland and Wales are all set to host stages for the 2027 edition, with Scotland and Wales both first-time hosts. It will mark just the third time the Tour de France Grand Depart will be held in the UK, after London hosted the opening stage in 2007 and Leeds in 2014. For the women’s race, which was inaugurated in 2022, it will be only its second foreign Grand Depart after Rotterdam hosted last year.

Christian Prudhomme, the general director of the Tour de France, said: “The Tour de France and the UK share a rich history, and I am delighted to bring the Grand Départ to the country in 2027. Britain has always welcomed the Tour with enthusiasm and pride, and this collaboration across England, Scotland, and Wales promises to make the event even more special.”

The planned routes for both Grand Departs will be revealed in the autumn.

John Dutton, British Cycling’s chief executive, added: “The return of the Tour de France Grand Depart to Britain is an exciting moment for cycling in the UK. Hosting both the men’s and women’s races together will be a first, and we believe it has the potential to inspire more people to discover the joy and benefits of cycling. This is not just about the race – it’s about creating a national moment that encourages healthier lifestyles, supports cycle tourism, and brings communities together.”

The 2014 route travelled from Leeds to Harrogate on the first day, with a second stage from York to Sheffield and a final run from Cambridge to London before the transfer to France. The Tour often crosses over into neighbouring countries during the race and frequently starts abroad, with the 2023 edition beginning in Bilbao, the 2024 race starting in Florence, and next year’s to start in Barcelona, followed by two stages beginning in Tarragona and Granollers.

open image in gallery The 2014 Grand Depart from Leeds to Harrogate was a huge success ( Picture by James Maloney/SWpix.com )

Since the 2014 edition the UK has made repeated overtures to the race organisers ASO to host again, with a bid announced in 2021 aiming for a 2026 start spanning England, Scotland and Wales. That bid was later shelved, while an Irish bid to host in either 2026 or 2027 similarly collapsed last year. Scotland Cycling also threw its hat into the ring after successfully hosting a blockbuster World Championships in 2023, which saw 13 disciplines contested simultaneously for the first time and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling hosting the road and time-trial events.

The 2014 Yorkshire Grand Depart was hugely successful, generating over £100m of revenue in the county alone, and saw 4.8 million spectators turn out at the roadside. The bid capitalised on a wave of enthusiasm for British cycling, inspired by Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome’s Tour de France victories in 2012 and 2013 and the dominance of British outfit Team Sky.

open image in gallery The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended the opening of the 2014 Tour ( Getty Images )

Since then the landscape of the sport has changed enormously, with many major UK road races - including the Tour of Yorkshire and RideLondon - disappearing over the past few years thanks to soaring costs. Sky – rebranded as Ineos Grenadiers after 2019 – have struggled to keep pace with state-sponsored outfits like UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Dutch juggernaut Visma-Lease a Bike, and have seen their grip on the Tour de France fall by the wayside.

But 2025 has seen an uptick in performance and results for the squad, while the number of British riders in the pro peloton has continued to grow. Oscar Onley, born in Kelso, is among a promising bunch who could compete for a Tour de France stage win – made extra special by being on home roads.