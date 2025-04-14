Paris-Roubaix spectator who threw bottle at Mathieu van der Poel hands himself in to police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A spectator who threw a bottle at Mathieu van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix on Sunday has handed himself into Belgian police, Nieuwsblad has reported.

Eventual winner Van der Poel was not put off the incident, which occurred on the eighth cobbled sector at Templeuve around 33km before the finish line in the Roubaix velodrome, despite appearing to be struck in the face with some force.

But he condemned the spectator afterwards, comparing his actions to “attempted manslaughter”, and said that his Alpecin-Deceuninck team would be looking to press charges.

“We can't let this pass,” he told Sporza after the race, which he won 1min 18secs ahead of Slovenian world champion Tadej Pogacar. “It was a full bidon, and it hurt a lot. If I take that bidon on my nose, it's broken.

“Hopefully, the police can identify the man because there has to be a trial for this. This is attempted manslaughter. If the UCI [Union Cycliste Internationale, cycling’s governing body] doesn't take action, then we will do it with the team.”

The Dutchman was alone from 38km out after a mistake by Pogacar and soloed to victory, becoming just the third rider in history to win three consecutive editions of the brutal cobbled race, after Frenchman Octave Lapize (1909-11) and Italian Francesco Moser (1978-80).

Flemish newspaper Nieuwsblad reported on Monday that the West Flanders prosecutor’s office said a man had handed himself in in the MIRA Police Zone, which includes the areas of Waregem, Anzegem, Avelgem, Spiere-Helkijn, and Zwevegem.

Paris-Roubaix takes place on French soil but the involvement of the West Flanders prosecutor’s office suggests that the perpetrator was a Belgian national.

open image in gallery Photos also captured a spectator throwing a cup of liquid over the Dutchman ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Van der Poel has been the target of disgruntled fans before, having been repeatedly doused with beer at races throughout his career and spat at by a spectator en route to victory at the E3 Saxo Classic earlier this month, with police opening an investigation into that incident.

Someone in the crowd at Paris-Roubaix last year also threw a cap at him, which landed near his back wheel but fortunately did not disturb his ride to victory, and in this edition a roadside spectator was also pictured throwing a cup of liquid at him on the Carrefour de l’Arbre cobbled sector.