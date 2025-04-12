Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British rider Evie Richards has become the most decorated female short-track cross-country rider in history with victory in Araxa this weekend.

The reigning world champion made it back-to-back wins in Brazil after winning the opening round of the UCI Cross-country Short Track (XCC) World Cup, held on the same course last weekend, and secured the double on Friday.

It was her seventh win in the short-track discipline and saw her overtake French great and Olympic champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in the elite women’s all-time rankings.

"I think when you're world champion and you're leading the series, there's a lot of pressure, so I was really nervous before," she said.

"We had a bit of a rough plan, but nothing changes too much. You've just got to [think] on your feet and depending on how the race goes, you can't really have a plan."

The 28-year-old had an easier time of it in the first round, a race which she hadn’t particularly targeted to win, marking her competitors’ moves and launching a decisive attack on the final steep climb of the race to solo away to victory ahead of Australian Samara Maxwell.

This time Richards was closely marked by Swiss racer Nicole Koller and Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds, only distancing them in the closing metres with a long-range sprint for the line as the pair failed to hold her wheel.

In the men’s race, American Christopher Blevins also secured the Araxa double after victory on the first weekend of the season.