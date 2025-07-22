Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mathieu van der Poel forced to abandon Tour de France with pneumonia

The Dutchman was enjoying an excellent Tour but will not make it to Paris

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 22 July 2025 03:52 EDT
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

Mathieu van der Poel has been forced to abandon the Tour de France due to pneumonia.

The Dutchman was enjoying a standout Tour, twice taking the yellow jersey and securing victory on Stage 2 in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The 30-year-old had been quiet over the days leading up to the second rest day in mountainous terrain, with Alpecin-Deceuninck confirming that he had been struggling with cold-like symptoms.

He has subsequently been diagnosed with pneumonia and will not start Stage 16 on Tuesday.

"Mathieu had been experiencing symptoms of a common cold over the past few days. Yesterday afternoon, his condition began to worsen significantly." Alpecin-Deceuninck said in a statement.

"Medical tests revealed that Mathieu is suffering from pneumonia. In consultation with the medical staff, it was decided that he can no longer continue the race. His health is the top priority, and rest and recovery are now essential."

Van der Poel had sat third in the green jersey standings with an outside chance of challenging points classification leader Jonathan Milan over the Tour’s final week.

His withdrawal continues a mixed Tour for Alpecin-Deceuninck, who lost Jasper Philipsen to a crash in the first few days of the race after he had sprinted to opening stage victory.

After the rest day, the Tour is back with a bang with Stage 16 featuring an ascent of the famous Mont Ventoux climb in Provence.

Tadej Pogacar will hope to stretch his advantage over rival Jonas Vingegaard as he closes in on another yellow jersey.

