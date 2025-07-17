Who is leading the Tour de France? Yellow jersey and general classification standings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The yellow jersey has already chopped and changed multiple times in the opening week of the Tour de France, with Mathieu van der Poel wrestling it back off Tadej Pogacar by just one second on a thrilling stage six, before the defending champion overhauled his Classics rival to take it back on stage seven.

Pogacar seized the yellow jersey for the first time at the 2025 Tour de France as Remco Evenepoel obliterated the opposition to take time trial victory on stage five, but Van der Poel was back in yellow by the end of the next day as he escaped up the road in the day’s breakaway.

Pogacar took it back at the end of stage seven in Mur-de-Bretagne, winning his second stage of this Tour and 19th Tour de France stage in total.

Stage eight and nine provided a respite for the general classification riders as the sprinters made the most of two rare opportunities to go for glory - but the first week came to a head on a dramatic stage 10, the final day before the Tour’s first rest day. Stage six winner Ben Healy escaped up the road in the breakaway and ultimately clung on long enough to snatch yellow off Pogacar’s shoulders, with Simon Yates taking the stage victory.

The Irishman also moved into the lead in the best young rider classification, deposing Remco Evenepoel, while Lenny Martinez was dropped from the breakaway but hoovered up enough KOM points to take the lead in the mountains classification.

There was no movement on stage 11 as a breakaway contested the win in Toulouse, with Jonas Abrahamsen taking his maiden grand tour victory having been up the road from kilometre zero, but Tadej Pogacar suffered a late crash and mechanical, jeoparding his second-place - until his rivals sportingly waited for him to return to the peloton.

Here is how the riders stand in each classification after stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Ben Healy celebrates taking yellow on stage 10 ( AP )

Stage 11 results

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno X-Mobility) in 3:15:56 Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) +7” Arnaud de Lie (Lotto-Caps) +53” Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers) Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), all at same time Davide Ballerini (XDS-Astana) +1’11”

General classification

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in 41:01:13 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), +29” Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), +1'29” Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), +1'46” Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +2'06” Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), +2’26” Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), +3’24” Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +3’34” Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +3’41” Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), +5’03”

Points classification

Jonathan Milan (Lidl‑Trek) 231 pts Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 163 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin‑Deceuninck) 156 Biniam Girmay (Intermarché‑Wanty) 154 Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step) 150

King of the mountains (KOM) classification

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) 27 pts Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) 16 pts Michael Woods (Israel-PremierTech) 11 pts Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates XRG) 8 pts Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) 8 pts

Young riders’ classification