London velodrome to reassess safety after horror Katy Marchant crash
Marchant suffered a broken arm after crashing at a venue that has been under scrutiny over safety in the past
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Lee Valley Regional Park Authority will re-examine rider and spectator safety measures after Paris Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant suffered a broken arm and two dislocated fingers at the London velodrome.
Marchant, 31, was taken to hospital after crashing in the women’s keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London. The organisers decided to suspend all further racing for Saturday after the incident.
Marchant, who won gold in the team sprint in Paris, collided with German rider Alessa-Catriona Propster, sending both over the trackside barrier into a seating area for spectators. Four spectators were also injured in the incident.
“Our next major event is in autumn 2025 and we will work with event partners to explore what else can be done at the venue to improve rider and event spectator safety within the rules and technical regulations which govern track cycling,” the Lee Valley Regional Park Authority said on Thursday.
“Structural engineers checked the barrier on Sunday, 8 December, and it is undamaged, and the track reopened as planned to the public on Monday.”
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a high-speed crash at the same venue saw England’s Matt Walls thrown over the barriers and into the crowd along with his bike. The venue installed a perspex screen around the velodrome in August, raising the barrier height by 50cm to 1.4m.
Reuters
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments