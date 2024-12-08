Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olympic champion and British cyclist Katy Marchant broke her arm in a horrendous crash at the UCI Track Champions League final in London.

The incident saw Marchant collide with Germany’s Alessa-Catrione Propster in the first round of the keirin with both riders sent off the top of the velodrome banking and into the crowd. Several spectators were also injured as a result of the crash and the event was abandoned.

Both cyclists and four spectators received medical treatment at the scene with Marchant later taken to hospital as a result of her injuires. Eurosport reporter, Adam Blythe, was trackside and confirmed that none of the injuries were serious.

“The good news is that the GB rider [Marchant] is OK,” Blythe said. “She has got a broken forearm, but seems to be in a stable condition.

“There were a couple of members from the crowd that were involved and they seem to be OK as well. Everyone’s in a good condition, although Katy Marchant has broken her forearm.”

Propster was not hurt in the incident.

British Cycling said in a statement: “We can confirm that two riders and four spectators received medical treatment following an incident during tonight’s UCI Track Champions League event at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

“The incident took place during the women’s keirin race. The event medics responded immediately, with one rider transferred to the hospital.

open image in gallery ( David Davies/PA Wire )

“WBD Sports, British Cycling, Lee Valley VeloPark and the Union Cycliste Internationale unanimously decided to suspend all further racing for the evening and want to extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to both riders and all affected spectators.

“We also wish to thank the medical staff for their prompt response and ongoing support.

“We are working closely with all parties to review the incident before taking appropriate action. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Marchant won team sprint gold at the Paris Olympics earlier in the summer alongside teammates Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane with the trio also triumphing in the same event at the world championships in Denmark in October.