Ineos apologise after hitting spectator with support car during Tour de France
Police are investigating after Ineos ‘accidentally and regretfully’ hit a fan with a team vehicle during stage 14 of the race
Ineos Grenadiers have apologised after the team’s support car knocked down a spectator during stage 14 of the Tour de France.
The car was in pursuit of its Dutch rider and eventual stage winner Thymen Arensman on the Col de Peyresourde, one of four major climbs during Saturday’s stage 14 in the Pyrenees.
The car appeared to be passing a motorbike as it took a wide line on the road before hitting a fan who had been filming the riders as they passed, knocking them to the floor.
The race jury later said Ineos Grenadiers sports director Oliver Cookson was fined 5,000 Swiss francs (£4,300) for "improper behaviour endangering spectators" and handed a yellow card. Accumulating yellow cards over a defined period of time results in a suspension.
Local police are investigating the incident.
Ineos Grenadiers said: “Our thoughts and sincere apologies go out to the fan who was accidentally and regretfully hit by one of our race cars while supporting the riders during today’s stage.
“Like all teams we take great care to maintain a safe race environment for everyone - including the passionate fans who make our sport so special.”
