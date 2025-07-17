Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Tour de France is nearly upon us, and history is on the line as Tadej Pogacar bids to become only the sixth rider ever to win four yellow jerseys.

Pogacar dominated last year’s race in a remarkable season which also featured victories at the Giro d’Italia and World Championships, and the 26-year-old has carried that form into a blistering 2025 with a raft of wins in the spring classics to go with stage-race triumphs at the UAE Tour and last month’s Criterium du Dauphine. His main rival, Jonas Vingegaard – who won the yellow jersey in 2022 and 2023 – has won Paris-Nice and the Volta ao Algarve this season but will need his Visma-Lease-a-Bike teammates to help pull off a tactical masterclass if he is to end Pogacar’s reign.

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel and Giro winner Primoz Roglic round out the big four on the start line, while Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay headline the sprinters’ race for the green jersey.

This year’s race is the 112th edition of the Tour. It begins with the Grand Depart in Lille, Normandy before finishing in Paris on 27 July with a twist: a hilly circuit around Montmartre. To get there, riders will take on 21 stages all within France including two time-trials and five summit finishes, with a testing route through the Pyrenees before a brutal finale in the Alps featuring Mont Ventoux and the Col de la Loze, the highest point in the race.

open image in gallery A map of the 2025 Tour de France route ( letour )

Stage 1: Lille Metropole - Lille Metropole, 185km - Flat

The race begins in Lille with a flat 185km loop which should end in a bunch sprint. The small hills will invite riders out into the breakaway in a bid to scoop some early King of the Mountains points and get their hands on the polka dot jersey, but the teams of fast contenders like Jasper Philipsen’s Alpecin-Deceuninck and Biniam Girmay’s Intermarch-Wanty will work hard to reel in the break and set up and showdown at the finish to claim the famous maillot jaune.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 1 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 1 map ( letour )

Stage 2: Lauwin-Planque - Bologne-sur-Mer, 212km - Hilly

This hilly route to Bologne-sur-Mer should play into the legs of the punchier riders in the peloton, so stage one’s winner could find themselves quickly stripped of the yellow jersey unless they are well shepherded to the finish. A series of short, sharp climbs pepper the final 10km and the finish line itself waits at the top of an uphill drag.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 2 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 2 map ( letour )

Stage 3: Valenciennes - Dunkerque, 178km - Flat

This should be a second bunch sprint finish in the first three days, although the climb of Mont Cassel during the latter part of the route and coastal crosswinds could be factors in creating splits in the peloton.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 3 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 3 map ( letour )

Stage 4: Amiens Metropole - Rouen, 173km - Hilly

This route might offer a first look at who is feeling good among the climbers, with five categorised ascents in all. The final climb, the Rampe Saint-Hilaire, is a steep 800m road at 10.6%, with the summit only 5km from the finish, and the stage winner will require strong legs to keep away from any chasing pack.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 4 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 4 map ( letour )

Stage 5: Caen - Caen, 33km - Individual Time Trial

A 33km individual time trial around Caen, Normandy. It is pretty flat and fast, with enough distance for some meaningful time gaps. Might the world and Olympic time-trial champion Remco Evenepoel snatch the yellow jersey here?

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 5 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 5 map ( letour )

Stage 6: Bayeux - Vire Normandie, 201km - Hilly

This rugged route to Vire Normandie looks ripe for a breakaway, with plenty of tough climbs including the 700m uphill drag to the finish line.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 6 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 6 map ( letour )

Stage 7: Saint-Malo - Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, 194km - Hilly

A double ascent of the iconic Mur-de-Bretagne will decide the winner of this stage, one on which every rider in the peloton would enjoy writing a piece of Tour history.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 7 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 7 map ( letour )

Stage 8: Saint-Meen-le-Grand - Laval Espace Mayenne, 174km - Flat

This is one of those so-called ‘flat’ stages that Mark Cavendish would scoff at, given it features a climb in the final 20km and a slight uphill finish which will suit the punchier fast men, like Wout van Aert, when they reach Laval. The out-and-out sprinters may find themselves pushed out of contention.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 8 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 8 map ( letour )

Stage 9: Chinon - Chateauroux, 170km - Flat

Now this is a stage Cavendish would have enjoyed, and he did, winning three times in Chateauroux – the finish straight has since been dubbed Cavendish Avenue.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 9 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 9 map ( letour )

Stage 10: Ennezat - Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, 163km - Mountain

The first proper mountain stage of the 2025 Tour de France should be a blockbuster. It falls on Bastille Day (which is why the first rest day, typically on a Monday, has been pushed back to Tuesday), so the French crowd will be in the mood and the riders will be desperate to clinch stage victory. We can expect a breakaway to form here, but it may be that the GC contenders come to the fore and battle for both the yellow jersey and a historic stage win.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 10 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 10 map ( letour )

Stage 11: Toulouse - Toulouse, 154km - Flat

After the first rest day, the sprinters could return to prominence on a flat route finishing in Toulouse, but Tim Merlier and the rest of the power riders might be put off by the finale: a loop around the city with a few short, sharp climbs including the Cote de Pech David (800m at 12.4%) with 9km to go. The final 6km is flat, so will we see the sprinters there for a showdown or will it be a puncheur breaking clear over the hills who steals the stage?

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 11 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 11 map ( letour )

Stage 12: Auch - Hautacam, 181km - Mountain finish

This could be a vital day in the Tour, as the peloton arrives in the French Pyrenees. The summit finish at Hautacam has seen some great winners over the years who have gone on to claim the yellow jersey, such as Vincenzo Nibali in 2014. This was also where Vingegaard turned the screw on Pogacar in 2022, breaking his Slovenian rival to extend his overall lead, and it may again be the stage for a showdown between those two great champions.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 12 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 12 map ( letour )

Stage 13: Loudenvielle - Peyragudes, 11km - Individual Time Trial

The second individual time trial of this Tour is only short, at 10.9km, but it is almost entirely made up of a gruelling 8km climb (7.8% gradient) which steepens significantly to 13% close to the finish at the Peyragudes altiport. It will be a fascinating battle between the time-trial specialists and climbing maestros, with Evenepoel the outstanding favourite once more.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 13 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 13 map ( letour )

Stage 14: Pau - Luchon-Superbagneres, 183km - Mountain finish

Perhaps the second-most brutal stage of this Tour (stage 18 is pure pain), featuring four famous Pyrenean climbs one after another over 182.6km of racing – the organisers’ schedule has an estimated five hours and 10 minutes in place, and that’s just for the winner. Even the ‘flat’ opening section is a constant tilt uphill until the serious climbing begins: the Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin, Col de Peyresourde before a summit finish at Luchon-Superbagneres. The route is a tribute to Bernard Hinault, the last French winner, on the 40th anniversary of his fourth yellow jersey in 1985 – although it was a stage Greg LeMond won by nearly five minutes over his rival.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 14 map ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 14 map ( letour )

Stage 15: Muret - Carcassonne, 169km - Hilly

After the savage climbing of stage 14, a more gentle day in the hills towards Carcassonne will favour either a brekaway or a puncheur in the group, with three categorised climbs along the way. The final 40km are almost entirely downhill from the crest of the Col de Fontbruno, so highly technical descending skills may be needed to escape clear for a solo win.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 15 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 15 map ( letour )

Stage 16: Montpellier - Mont Ventoux, 172km - Mountain finish

After the second rest day in Montpellier, a long and largely flat stage ends with one of the most famous climbs in cycling and a finish atop the unmistakable lunar landscape of Mont Ventoux. The climb is measured at 15.7km, averaging 8.8%, and whoever wins will claim victory on one of the iconic Tour de France ascents, a place where great winners including Eddy Merckx and Chris Froome have written history before.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 16 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 16 map ( letour )

Stage 17: Bollene - Valence, 161km - Flat

A flat-ish ride to Valence gives the remaining sprinters in the peloton one more opportunity before the road kicks up into the clouds once more.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 17 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 17 map ( letour )

Stage 18: Vif - Courchevel Col de la Loze, 171km - Mountain finish

The peloton arrives at the queen stage of this year’s Tour, an absolute monstrosity over three epic Alpine climbs: the Col du Glandon and Col de la Madeleine before a summit finish at the Col de la Loze, all hors categorie ascents totalling more than 5,500m of elevation. Legs will hurt, lungs will burn and ambitions will break en route to the highest point of the Tour, with the finish line 2,304m above sea level.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 18 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 18 map ( letour )

Stage 19: Albertville - La Plagne, 130km - Mountain

Another hugely draining stage, albeit a shorter ride at less than 130km, is capped off with another summit finish. This one ends atop La Plagne, back at the Tour after a 23-year absence and the fifth categorised climb of an undulating day.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 19 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France – stage 19 map ( letour )

Stage 20: Nantua - Pontarlier, 185km - Hilly

A hilly day tracks north close to the Swiss border to Pontarlier, and it has something for everyone where the star puncheurs, breakaway artists and even GC contenders might consider themselves in the running for a stage win. It could even be another shot for someone to steal away the yellow jersey.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 20 profile ( letour )

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 20 map ( letour )

Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville - Paris Champs-Elysees, 120km - Flat

While the final stage of the Tour has typically been a truce between the top riders, the addition this year of three circuits around Montmartre may shake up that tradition and lead to some late fireworks. The climb is only short at 1.1km, but the 5.9% gradient over rugged cobbles on narrow, winding streets will likely be a platform for attacks, just as it proved at the Olympic Games last summer. In Paris, the winner will be crowned.

open image in gallery Tour de France 2025 – stage 21 profile ( letour )