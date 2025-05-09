Giro d’Italia start list: every rider in the season’s first Grand Tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With cycling’s most famous Slovenian absent, another steps up. Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) arrives at the Giro d’Italia start line in Durres, Albania the hot favourite to succeed compatriot Tadej Pogacar and lift the crown at the first Grand Tour of this season.

But even without Pogacar UAE Team Emirates-XRG have a strong contender to foil Roglic: young Spaniard Juan Ayuso, who is searching for his first Grand Tour title.

Both teams have selected a strong line-up to deliver their leading men to glory: Roglic will be supported by faithful lieutenant Dani Martinez – second at the Giro last year in his own right – and one of the 2024 race’s breakout stars in climber Giulio Pellizzari.

Ayuso can rely on the services of rock-solid mountain domestique Rafal Majka and another with Grand Tour podium pedigree in Adam Yates, as well as having the joker card of another serious young talent, Isaac del Toro.

Wildcard team Q36.5 will be in Grand Tour action for the first time, supporting Tom Pidcock as the Brit either hunts stages or targets the general classification, while there’s more British representation in his teammate Mark Donovan; Ineos Grenadiers with time-triallist Josh Tarling - a likely candidate for stage 2’s contre-la-montre in the Albanian capital Tirana - and Ben Turner; EF Education-EasyPost’s duo of Owain Doull and James Shaw; and Visma-Lease a Bike’s GC contender and former Vuelta champion Simon Yates.

Young British climber Max Poole will support French veteran Romain Bardet’s bid for one last moment in the sun before he hangs up his cleats (on the road at least), and Ethan Hayter is a prospect for the sprint stages at Soudal Quick-Step alongside another talented French starlet, Paul Magnier.

Other major names include the phenomenally talented all-rounder Wout van Aert and his rival from the recent Spring Classics, Mads Pedersen, as well as Ineos Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal, a former Giro winner back at the scene of one of his past glories, and the ageless Grand Tour stalwart and 2014 champion Nairo Quintana.

open image in gallery Primoz Roglic is the favourite to lift the Giro d'Italia title this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

Giro d’Italia 2025 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Kaden Groves

Quinten Hermans

Juri Hollmann

Jimmy Janssens

Timo Kielich

Edward Planckaert

Jensen Plowright

Fabio Van den Bossche

Arkea-B&B Hotels

Alessandro Verre

Giosue Epis

Simon Guglielmi

Laurens Huys

Michel Ries

Embret Svestad-Bardseng

Luca Mozzato

Martin Tjotta

Bahrain-Victorious

Antonio Tiberi

Pello Bilbao

Damiano Caruso

Afonso Eulalio

Matevz Govekar

Fran Miholjevic

Andrea Pasqualon

Edoardo Zambanini

Cofidis

Nicolas Debeaumarche

Milan Fretin

Jonathan Lastra

Jan Maas

Sylvain Moniquet

Stefano Oldani

Anthony Perez

Sergio Samitier

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

Sam Bennett

Geoffrey Bouchard

Dries de Bondt

Stan Dewulf

Dorian Godon

Tord Gudmestad

Nicolas Prodhomme

Andrea Vendrame

EF Education-EasyPost

Richard Carapaz

Kasper Asgreen

Georg Steinhauser

Alexander Cepeda

Owain Doull

Mikkel Honore

Darren Rafferty

James Shaw

Groupama-FDJ

Sven Erik Bystrom

David Gaudu

Remy Rochas

Lorenzo Germani

Enzo Paleni

Clement Davy

Kevin Geniets

Quentin Pacher

Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal

Thymen Arensman

Jonathan Castroviejo

Lucas Hamilton

Brandon Rivera

Kim Heiduk

Joshua Tarling

Ben Turner

Intermarchy-Wanty

Francesco Busatto

Kevin Colleoni

Louis Meintjes

Simone Petilli

Dion Smith

Gerben Thijssen

Taco van der Hoorn

Gijs Van Hoecke

Israel-Premier Tech

Derek Gee

Corbin Strong

Hugo Houle

Jakob Fuglsang

Jan Hirt

Marco Frigo

Nick Schultz

Simon Clarke

Lidl-Trek

Giulio Ciccone

Daan Hoole

Patrick Konrad

Soren Kragh Andersen

Jacopo Mosca

Mads Pedersen

Mathias Vacek

Carlos Verona

Movistar

Einer Rubio

Nairo Quintana

Jefferson Cepeda

Jon Barrenetxea

Davide Formolo

Orluis Aular

Albert Torres

Lorenzo Milesi

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Xabier Mikel Azparren

Mark Donovan

Damien Howson

Emils Liepins

Matteo Moschetti

Tom Pidcock

Milan Vader

Nick Zukowsky

Soudal Quick-Step

Mikel Landa

Mattia Cattaneo

Josef Cerny

Gianmarco Garofoli

Ethan Hayter

James Knox

Luke Lamperti

Paul Magnier

Jayco AlUla

Koen Bouwman

Davide De Pretto

Paul Double

Felix Engelhardt

Chris Harper

Michael Hepburn

Lucas Plapp

Filippo Zana

Picnic PostNL

Romain Bardet

Alex Edmondson

Chris Hamilton

Gjis Leemreize

Niklas Markl

Max Poole

Casper van Uden

Bram Welten

Polti VisitMalta

Alessandro Tonelli

Davide Piganzoli

Giovanni Lonardi

Mirco Maestri

Andrea Pietrobon

Fran Munoz

Mattia Bais

Davide Bais

Visma-Lease a Bike

Wout van Aert

Edoardo Affini

Dylan van Baarle

Wilco Kelderman

Olav Kooij

Steven Kruijswijk

Bart Lemmen

Simon Yates

Tudor Pro Cycling

Marco Brenner

Michael Storer

Alexander Krieger

Florian Stork

Larry Warbasse

Rick Pluimers

Maikel Zijlaard

Yannis Voisard

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Juan Ayuso

Igor Arrieta

Filippo Aroncini

Isaac del Toro

Rafal Majka

Brandon McNulty

Jay Vine

Adam Yates

VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane

Filippo Fiorelli

Luca Covili

Filippo Magli

Martin Marcellusi

Alessandro Pinarello

Alessio Martinelli

Manuele Tarozzi

Enrico Zanoncello

XDS Astana