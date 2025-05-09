Giro d’Italia start list: every rider in the season’s first Grand Tour
Even without defending champion Tadej Pogacar a strong field has assembled for the first Grand Tour of the year
With cycling’s most famous Slovenian absent, another steps up. Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) arrives at the Giro d’Italia start line in Durres, Albania the hot favourite to succeed compatriot Tadej Pogacar and lift the crown at the first Grand Tour of this season.
But even without Pogacar UAE Team Emirates-XRG have a strong contender to foil Roglic: young Spaniard Juan Ayuso, who is searching for his first Grand Tour title.
Both teams have selected a strong line-up to deliver their leading men to glory: Roglic will be supported by faithful lieutenant Dani Martinez – second at the Giro last year in his own right – and one of the 2024 race’s breakout stars in climber Giulio Pellizzari.
Ayuso can rely on the services of rock-solid mountain domestique Rafal Majka and another with Grand Tour podium pedigree in Adam Yates, as well as having the joker card of another serious young talent, Isaac del Toro.
Wildcard team Q36.5 will be in Grand Tour action for the first time, supporting Tom Pidcock as the Brit either hunts stages or targets the general classification, while there’s more British representation in his teammate Mark Donovan; Ineos Grenadiers with time-triallist Josh Tarling - a likely candidate for stage 2’s contre-la-montre in the Albanian capital Tirana - and Ben Turner; EF Education-EasyPost’s duo of Owain Doull and James Shaw; and Visma-Lease a Bike’s GC contender and former Vuelta champion Simon Yates.
Young British climber Max Poole will support French veteran Romain Bardet’s bid for one last moment in the sun before he hangs up his cleats (on the road at least), and Ethan Hayter is a prospect for the sprint stages at Soudal Quick-Step alongside another talented French starlet, Paul Magnier.
Other major names include the phenomenally talented all-rounder Wout van Aert and his rival from the recent Spring Classics, Mads Pedersen, as well as Ineos Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal, a former Giro winner back at the scene of one of his past glories, and the ageless Grand Tour stalwart and 2014 champion Nairo Quintana.
Giro d’Italia 2025 start list
Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Kaden Groves
- Quinten Hermans
- Juri Hollmann
- Jimmy Janssens
- Timo Kielich
- Edward Planckaert
- Jensen Plowright
- Fabio Van den Bossche
Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Alessandro Verre
- Giosue Epis
- Simon Guglielmi
- Laurens Huys
- Michel Ries
- Embret Svestad-Bardseng
- Luca Mozzato
- Martin Tjotta
Bahrain-Victorious
- Antonio Tiberi
- Pello Bilbao
- Damiano Caruso
- Afonso Eulalio
- Matevz Govekar
- Fran Miholjevic
- Andrea Pasqualon
- Edoardo Zambanini
Cofidis
- Nicolas Debeaumarche
- Milan Fretin
- Jonathan Lastra
- Jan Maas
- Sylvain Moniquet
- Stefano Oldani
- Anthony Perez
- Sergio Samitier
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- Sam Bennett
- Geoffrey Bouchard
- Dries de Bondt
- Stan Dewulf
- Dorian Godon
- Tord Gudmestad
- Nicolas Prodhomme
- Andrea Vendrame
EF Education-EasyPost
- Richard Carapaz
- Kasper Asgreen
- Georg Steinhauser
- Alexander Cepeda
- Owain Doull
- Mikkel Honore
- Darren Rafferty
- James Shaw
Groupama-FDJ
- Sven Erik Bystrom
- David Gaudu
- Remy Rochas
- Lorenzo Germani
- Enzo Paleni
- Clement Davy
- Kevin Geniets
- Quentin Pacher
Ineos Grenadiers
- Egan Bernal
- Thymen Arensman
- Jonathan Castroviejo
- Lucas Hamilton
- Brandon Rivera
- Kim Heiduk
- Joshua Tarling
- Ben Turner
Intermarchy-Wanty
- Francesco Busatto
- Kevin Colleoni
- Louis Meintjes
- Simone Petilli
- Dion Smith
- Gerben Thijssen
- Taco van der Hoorn
- Gijs Van Hoecke
Israel-Premier Tech
- Derek Gee
- Corbin Strong
- Hugo Houle
- Jakob Fuglsang
- Jan Hirt
- Marco Frigo
- Nick Schultz
- Simon Clarke
Lidl-Trek
- Giulio Ciccone
- Daan Hoole
- Patrick Konrad
- Soren Kragh Andersen
- Jacopo Mosca
- Mads Pedersen
- Mathias Vacek
- Carlos Verona
Movistar
- Einer Rubio
- Nairo Quintana
- Jefferson Cepeda
- Jon Barrenetxea
- Davide Formolo
- Orluis Aular
- Albert Torres
- Lorenzo Milesi
Q36.5 Pro Cycling
- Xabier Mikel Azparren
- Mark Donovan
- Damien Howson
- Emils Liepins
- Matteo Moschetti
- Tom Pidcock
- Milan Vader
- Nick Zukowsky
Soudal Quick-Step
- Mikel Landa
- Mattia Cattaneo
- Josef Cerny
- Gianmarco Garofoli
- Ethan Hayter
- James Knox
- Luke Lamperti
- Paul Magnier
Jayco AlUla
- Koen Bouwman
- Davide De Pretto
- Paul Double
- Felix Engelhardt
- Chris Harper
- Michael Hepburn
- Lucas Plapp
- Filippo Zana
Picnic PostNL
- Romain Bardet
- Alex Edmondson
- Chris Hamilton
- Gjis Leemreize
- Niklas Markl
- Max Poole
- Casper van Uden
- Bram Welten
Polti VisitMalta
- Alessandro Tonelli
- Davide Piganzoli
- Giovanni Lonardi
- Mirco Maestri
- Andrea Pietrobon
- Fran Munoz
- Mattia Bais
- Davide Bais
Visma-Lease a Bike
- Wout van Aert
- Edoardo Affini
- Dylan van Baarle
- Wilco Kelderman
- Olav Kooij
- Steven Kruijswijk
- Bart Lemmen
- Simon Yates
Tudor Pro Cycling
- Marco Brenner
- Michael Storer
- Alexander Krieger
- Florian Stork
- Larry Warbasse
- Rick Pluimers
- Maikel Zijlaard
- Yannis Voisard
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
- Juan Ayuso
- Igor Arrieta
- Filippo Aroncini
- Isaac del Toro
- Rafal Majka
- Brandon McNulty
- Jay Vine
- Adam Yates
VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane
- Filippo Fiorelli
- Luca Covili
- Filippo Magli
- Martin Marcellusi
- Alessandro Pinarello
- Alessio Martinelli
- Manuele Tarozzi
- Enrico Zanoncello
